Tuesday News for March 19, 2024

Spring (or Vernal Equinox) begins TONIGHT at 11:06pm…

Increased Fire Danger for central North Carolina. Please NO outdoor burning today! Gusty winds, low humidity, dry conditions allow wildfires to start and spread easier.

Happy Camper Week on WBFJ

Thanks to Terry Covington with Merriwood Christian Camp in Clemmons

for sharing Tuesday morning! Details at https://www.campmerriwood.net/

Landon Davis with Victory Mountain Camp in Sophia will join us on Wednesday!

https://victorymountaincamp.com/

Salem Pregnancy Care Center hosting their Spring Open House

TONIGHT (March 19) from 6:30 – 8:30pm.

Salem Pregnancy is located at 3001 Maplewood Avenue in Winston Salem.

Questions? Call 336-760-3680. www.SPCCLife.org

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday (March 19)

DDCC (Davidson Campus) in Thomasville = 9am – 1pm

Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden (South Main Street, Kville) = noon -4:30pm

Hillsdale Church (Hwy 158 in Advance) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Davie County Library (North Main Street, Mocksville) = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

FORSYTH CREEK WEEK (now through Sunday, March 24)

Tuesday (March 19) Kernersville Pill Drop10-1pm

Location: Kville Special Operations Division (133 S Main Street (Kville)

Wednesday – Sunday (March 20- 24)

Pill Drops across Winston-Salem (8am – 4:30pm)

Public Safety Center (Lobby) N Cherry Street. Also, North Pointe Blvd, Waughtown Street and Winterhaven Lane district police offices

*Most Forsyth Creek Week activities are FREE. www.forsythcreekweek.org/

Hands-on learning opportunities. Family friendly learning.

Another Amazon sale? The multi-day Amazon “Big Spring Sale’ begins Wednesday (March 20) and runs through Monday (March 250. And the sale is not just for Prime members. It’s an all-shop! Details at amazon.com/bigspringsale

College Baseball: Wake Forest VS High Point this evening at David Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem. First pitch at 6pm. https://godeacs.com/news/2024/3/18/baseball-no-16-wake-forest-returns-home-to-battle-high-point

March Madness: ‘Black n Gold’ NIT showdown. Wake Forest hosting App State this Wednesday night (8pm) at the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem.

Target is now limiting self-check out items.

If you want to use Target’s self-checkout lanes, you’ll have to start limiting your cart to 10 items or less per customer. The reason: To reduce wait times in check out lines.

The policy was rolled out last Sunday (March 17) at most of Target’s nearly 2,000 stores.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/shopping/2024/03/16/target-self-checkout-policy/72998660007/

More restrictions on the self-check out? Dollar General is dropping self-checkout registers at hundreds of stores due to theft. The company is also limiting self-checkout to transactions consisting of five items or fewer.

https://nypost.com/2024/03/16/business/dollar-general-drops-self-checkout-to-reduce-theft/

Joann Fabrics and Crafts has filed for bankruptcy protection after 81 years.

800-plus Joann stores and their website will remain open, according to a press release.

https://www.foxbusiness.com/retail/crafts-retailer-joann-files-bankruptcy-81-years

The standard commission split in home purchase transactions between buyers’ and sellers’ agents in the US is 6 percent. However, that will no longer be the norm after the National Association of Realtors agreed to eliminate rules on commissions as part of a $418 million dollar settlement with a group of homebuyers. As soon as July, buyers may have to pay their broker directly, but the overall cost to buy a home should fall by thousands of dollars on average.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/18/investing/nar-realtor-commissions-settlement-explained/index.html

Problems at the pump. Prices at the pump are rising and industry experts anticipate they will keep going up in the coming weeks and months — especially if Russian oil facilities continue to get hit by drone attacks. The national average price for regular gas climbed to $3.48 a gallon today, according to AAA, up by 40 cents since mid-January.

STEM-related scholarships. Cypress Creek Renewables will award $1,000 scholarships to five graduating seniors attending schools in Davidson County for tuition, housing, or books and materials at an accredited university or college.

The deadline to apply is April 1. More information, including the application and eligibility requirements at ccrenew.com/scholarships.

www.the-dispatch.com/news/education/davidson-county-students-eligible-for-renewable-energy-scholarships/article

VOTING IS NOW OPEN: CHEERWINE FESTIVAL T-SHIRT CONTEST

Check out some amazing designs created (and submitted) by North and South Carolina high school students for the 2024 Cheerwine Festival Official T-shirt design.

Vote (once) for your favorite – now through March 25 – at the News Blog.

Winner and runner ups will be announced mid-April. https://cheerwine.com/festival-contest/

*The 2024 Cheerwine Festival will be May 18 (noon till 10pm) in Salisbury