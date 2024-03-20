Wednesday News for March 20, 2024

First FULL day of Spring!

Expect elevated levels of TREE and GRASS pollen through Friday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Please NO outdoor burning today! Increased Fire Danger for central North Carolina.

Gusty winds, low humidity, dry conditions allow wildfires to start and spread easier.

Happy Camper Week on WBFJ

Thanks to Landon Davis with Victory Mountain Camp in Sophia for sharing on Wednesday. Details at https://victorymountaincamp.com/

*LINKs to all of our camps highlighted this week are located on the News Blog…

*Christina Gibbs with Mount Shepherd Retreat Center near Asheboro will join us on Thursday.

https://www.mtshepherd.org/

Update: Area hospitals (including Novant and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist) will lift ‘visitor restrictions’ beginning Thursday morning (7am).

Masks will be optional for visitors (in most situations) at area hospitals.

AHWFB: www.wakehealth.edu/patient-and-family-resources/preparing-for-your-visit/visitor-guidelines.

Novant Health hospitals lift visitor restrictions NovantHealth.org/VisitorRestrictions

Health experts recommend frequent handwashing with soap or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer; do NOT touch eyes, nose or mouth with your hands.

(Get vaccinated when appropriate).

Starting this week, all pediatric care services at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist -including Brenner Children’s Hospital – are ‘unifying’ under the Atrium Health Levine (lah-VEEN) Children’s brand.

The children’s hospital in Winston-Salem, will become Atrium Health Levine Children’s Brenner Children’s Hospital

Atrium Health is part of Charlotte-based Advocate Health https://atriumhealth.org/

NOTE: Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is experiencing ‘limited parking’ due to ongoing construction. Hospitalized patients remain limited to 2 healthy visitors at a time.

FORSYTH CREEK WEEK (now through Sunday, March 24)

Pill Drops across Winston-Salem (8am – 4:30pm) Wed – Sun (March 20- 24)

Public Safety Center (Lobby) N Cherry Street. Also, North Pointe Blvd, Waughtown Street and Winterhaven Lane district police offices

*Most Forsyth Creek Week activities are FREE. www.forsythcreekweek.org/

Hands-on learning opportunities. Family friendly learning.

March Madness: ‘Black n Gold’ NIT showdown TONIGHT!

Wake Forest hosting App State tonight (8pm) at the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem.

College Baseball: Wake Forest over High Point (7-3) last night. https://godeacs.com/news

Check out the WBFJ Mobile Music Machine AND the Iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in one location this Saturday!

Touch a Truck Community Day (sponsored by Kiwanis of Kernersville) happening this Saturday from 10 – 2pm at the John Deere (East Campus) in Kernersville.

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Thursday, (March 21)

Benton Convention Center downtown Winston-Salem = noon – 4pm

Hosted by Top Ladies of Distinction (Winston-Salem Chapter)

https://www.facebook.com/tlodws/

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Let’s stay together. The number of marriages took a ‘nose dive’ around the start of the pandemic (Remember 2020). Good News: Marriage rates were up in 2022, while divorce rates continued to drop, according to the latest data from the CDC.

Some experts suggest that couples together in lockdown made them get intentional about how they approached important things like finances, parenting, and basic survival (during that crazy pandemic). Many people walked out of that experience with a better sense of what they need in a life partner…

https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/17/health/marriage-divorce-rates-wellness/index.html?

The standard commission split in home purchase transactions between buyers’ and sellers’ agents in the US is 6 percent. However, that will no longer be the norm after the National Association of Realtors agreed to eliminate rules on commissions as part of a $418 million dollar settlement with a group of homebuyers. As soon as July, buyers may have to pay their broker directly, but the overall cost to buy a home should fall by thousands of dollars on average.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/18/investing/nar-realtor-commissions-settlement-explained/index.html

Another Amazon sale? The multi-day Amazon “Big Spring Sale’ begins TODAY

(March 20) and runs through next Monday (March 25). And the sale is not just for Prime members. It’s an all-shop! Details at amazon.com/bigspringsale

Joann Fabrics and Crafts has filed for bankruptcy protection after 81 years.

800-plus Joann stores and their website will remain open, according to a press release.

https://www.foxbusiness.com/retail/crafts-retailer-joann-files-bankruptcy-81-years

Jesus is the giver of HOPE.

“But in your hearts revere Christ as Lord.

Always be prepared to give an answer

to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have.

But do this with gentleness and respect.” 1 Peter 3:15