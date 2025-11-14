Friday News for November 14, 2025

Today is World Diabetes Day.

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects the body’s ability to process blood sugar (glucose). It is a major global health concern, affecting millions of people worldwide.

*Whether you’re managing diabetes or trying to avoid it, you can lower your blood glucose levels through exercise, eating right, managing stress and living a balanced life (getting plenty of rest and sleep). www.dignityhealth.org/articles/7-ways-to-lower-your-a1c-level-even-if-you-dont-have-diabetes

November is Diabetes Awareness Month.

Learn more about the warning signs, healthy eating habits plus additional resources on managing diabetes on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

New policy for Target employees – to smile more! Target has implemented a new “10-4” policy ‘requiring’ employees to smile, make eye contact, and use welcoming body language when within 10 feet of a customer. And to greet customers when within four feet. https://www.usatoday.com/story/grocery/2025/11/10/target-new-10-4-policy-smile-greet/87195280007/

Whataburger is now open on Union Cross Road in Kernersville.

This is the 5th Whataburger location in the Triad since July.

A ‘celebration of Life service’ for Janet Ward Black happening this afternoon (1pm) at First Presbyterian Church (North Elm Street) in Greensboro, with a reception to follow.

Janet Ward Black passed away on Nov 2 after a brief battle with ALS. She was 66.

BTW: In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to ICM (ICM.org), an international Christian ministry that partners with local churches in underserved communities around the world.

The annual HanesBrands clothing sale continues (Fri-Sat-Mon)

Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building.

All Hanes Brands items – Most priced below $5 dollars – FREE Parking Gate 7 on Shorefair Dr.

Sale hours: Friday + Saturday (8am – 7pm). CLOSED SUNDAY. Monday, Nov 17 (8am – 2pm)

*Proceeds benefitting the United Way of Forsyth County.

Volunteers are still needed. https://www.uwfcvolunteer.org/need/detail/?need_id=1158698

High School Football (Second round of the State Playoffs)

Reagan, Walkertown and Bishop McGuinness are among the area teams playing their first playoff game tonight after receiving byes in last week’s opening round. https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/football/article

On the Road (Away games)

West Forsyth, East Forsyth, Oak Grove, North Davidson, Davie County, North Surry, East Surry, West Stokes, Carver and Winston-Salem Prep.

Playing at home…

Reagan, Walkertown, Central Davidson, Bishop McGuinness and Starmount

*(Area teams playing each other) Thomasville at Mount Airy

College Football (Saturday)

Deacs vs Tarheels: Wake Forest hosting UNC in Winston-Salem.

Kick off at 4:30pm (Sat)

App State on the road at James Madison (3:30pm)

NC State at Miami (Florida) 3:30pm

Duke hosting Virginia (Cavs lost to Wake last week!) 3:30pm

Flags around the state will remain at half-staff through next Thursday, Nov 20.

Flags will fly at half-staff through sunset on Nov. 20 to honor former Vice President Dick Cheney (who passed away earlier in the month) AND WakeMed Campus Police Officer Roger Smith, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 8.

BTW: Services for Officer Smith will be held on Monday, Nov. 17, at Providence Church in Raleigh. Former Vice President Cheney’s funeral will be held on Thursday, Nov. 20, at the Washington National Cathedral in D.C.

(SUN) Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Winston-Salem

Sunday (Nov 16) at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (new location)

Check-in at 2pm. Walk following opening ceremonies at 3pm. www.Alz.org/Walk

After nearly four decades of serving those experiencing homelessness, the Bethesda Center for the Homeless in Winston-Salem is changing course. The organization announcing that it is stepping back from administering citywide housing programs and is pivoting – to providing emergency shelter and supportive resources that help individuals build stable, self-sufficient lives. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/winston-salem-homeless-center-no-longer-administering-city-permanent-housing-programs/

Argument over turkey leads to shooting outside local grocery store. High Point police responded to a shooting Thursday night after an argument between two men over a turkey (deal) at the Food Lion on North Main Street in High Point. The two men exchanged gunfire outside the store, resulting in one of them getting shot in the arm. The investigation is ongoing. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/high-point/high-point-police-respond-to-food-lion-on-north-main-street/

Construction workers found a body in a ravine off (Reidsville Road) near Tranquil Avenue on Thursday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is in its early stages.

Our verse for today…

“For the LORD your God is living among you. He is a mighty savior. He will take delight in you with gladness. With his love, he will calm all your fears. He will rejoice over you with joyful songs.” Zephaniah 3:17 (NLT)

*God is present among His people as a powerful savior who rejoices over them with great gladness and calms them with His love.

The verse offers a message of hope. God is actively involved, rejoicing in their return to Him, and can bring peace and security in the face of fear.