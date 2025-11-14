WHAT'S NEW
November 14, 2025

November is Diabetes Awareness Month

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects the body’s ability to process blood sugar (glucose). It is a major global health concern, affecting millions of people worldwide.

Learn more about the warning signs, healthy eating habits plus additional resources on managing diabetes.

Source: American Diabetes Association   https://diabetes.org/

*Living well with Diabetes https://www.novanthealth.org/services/diabetes/

 

Living well with diabetes

Sandy Adcock, Novant Health Intensive Diabetes Management in Winston-Salem, shares more about early detection and diagnosis – both crucial for managing diabetes and preventing complications. Awareness can help people understand the risk factors, symptoms, and lifestyle changes that can prevent or delay the onset of diabetes.

Educating the public about diabetes management, including diet, exercise, and medication, can improve the quality of life for individuals with diabetes.

Info: https://www.novanthealth.org/services/diabetes/

 

