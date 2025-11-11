SUN@5 (Nov 16, 2025)

This week on Sunday @ 5, a weekly public affairs podcast on WBFJ…

Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries will soon open their new Re-Entry Center, a repurposed property on the corner of University Parkway and Brownsboro Road in Winston-Salem.

Mark Hogsed, Executive Director of Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries, shares more about this planned ‘hub for holistic support services’ including transitional housing for formerly incarcerated individuals, employment assistance, mentoring and life-skills development. The new space will also provide meeting space and additional office space for FJPM staff. www.fjpm.org/reentry-center/

Plus…

Ever wanted to start a food business? Already have a food business?

Lauren Pleasants, Public Health Educator Environmental Health, shares more about the upcoming free Food Safety Forum happening Monday (Nov 17) from 9am – 11am at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, 799 Highland Ave in Winston-Salem. https://forsyth.cc/article.aspx?NewsID=28934

Plus…

National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child begins this Monday (Nov 17-24, 2025)

The power of a simple shoebox gift

Paul Elliot, Volunteer Area Coordinator with Operation Christmas Child (Guildford County) encourages us to pack more shoeboxes this year!

What to pack in those OCC boxes. (What is NOT permissible this year).

Paper or plastic: The shoebox can be a useful gift as well.

‘The Greatest Journey’, 12-session discipleship program. And you can even pack a shoebox ONLINE.

Operation Christmas Child is a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse. https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/

Listen now…

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Nov 16., 2025)