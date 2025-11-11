WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home SUN@5 (Nov 16, 2025)

SUN@5 (Nov 16, 2025)

wbfj-verne
November 11, 2025

This week on Sunday @ 5, a weekly public affairs podcast on WBFJ…

 

Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries will soon open their new Re-Entry Center, a repurposed property on the corner of University Parkway and Brownsboro Road in Winston-Salem.

 Mark Hogsed, Executive Director of Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries, shares more about this planned ‘hub for holistic support services’ including transitional housing for formerly incarcerated individuals, employment assistance, mentoring and life-skills development.  The new space will also provide meeting space and additional office space for FJPM staff.    www.fjpm.org/reentry-center/

 

Plus…

Ever wanted to start a food business? Already have a food business?

Lauren Pleasants, Public Health Educator Environmental Health, shares more about the upcoming free Food Safety Forum happening Monday (Nov 17) from 9am – 11am at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, 799 Highland Ave in Winston-Salem.  https://forsyth.cc/article.aspx?NewsID=28934

 

Plus…

National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child begins this Monday (Nov 17-24, 2025)

The power of a simple shoebox gift

Paul Elliot, Volunteer Area Coordinator with Operation Christmas Child (Guildford County) encourages us to pack more shoeboxes this year!

What to pack in those OCC boxes. (What is NOT permissible this year).

Paper or plastic: The shoebox can be a useful gift as well.

The Greatest Journey’, 12-session discipleship program. And you can even pack a shoebox ONLINE.

 Operation Christmas Child is a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse. https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/

Listen now…

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Nov 16., 2025)

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

WBFJ Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
November 12, 2025

Veterans Events this week

wbfj-verne
November 11, 2025

Tuesday News for November 11, 2025

wbfj-verne
November 11, 2025

Veterans Day Deals 2025: Tuesday (Nov 11)

wbfj-verne
November 10, 2025

Monday News for November 10, 2025

wbfj-verne
November 10, 2025

Friday November 7th News

wdecker_wbfj
November 7, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.