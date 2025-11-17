Monday News for November 17, 2025

Mostly sunny and breezy today. Sunny and warmer by mid-week.

Traffic Alert south of Lexington: I-85 SB near Highway #8 (MM 92)

Crews on the scene after a ‘vehicle fire’ earlier this morning.

(as of 10am) Two left lanes are closed one mile before Exit 91 (NC 8)

Detour in place. Expect delays through lunchtime??? https://drivenc.gov/

FINAL DAY: HanesBrands clothing sale at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building ends at 2pm. FREE Parking Gate 7 on Shorefair Drive…

*Proceeds benefitting the United Way of Forsyth County.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, Nov 17…

Walkertown Branch Library on Main Street = 2pm – 6pm

Tabernacle Baptist Church, Johnson St in High Point = 2:30pm – 7pm

Adams Farm Community Church in Jamestown = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

At the Box Office

‘Sarah’s Oil’ still in the Top 10 (#8) after a second weekend in theaters nationwide.

‘Sarah’s Oil’ is a remarkable true story of eleven-year-old Sarah Rector, an African American girl born in Oklahoma Indian Territory in the early 1900s. Sarah’s story is one of faith, resilience, and defying stereotypes. *Check out reviews on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://cbn.com/news/entertainment/true-story-sarahs-oil-gods-hand-making-americas-youngest-black-millionaire

Happy clouds indeed. Three original paintings from public television painter Bob Ross recently sold for more than $600,000 at auction. The paintings were the first of 30 paintings from the late Bob Ross being sold to benefit public TV stations hurt by federal funding cuts. www.wxii12.com/article/bob-ross-paintings-sell-for-more-than-600k-to-help-public-tv-stations/69416923

Detroit-native CeCe Winans will perform the National Anthem on Thanksgiving Day before the Lions / Packers NFL game. Kick off at 1pm on Fox.

https://parade.com/news/jack-white-detroit-lions-thanksgiving-halftime-show

One in four US households is living paycheck to paycheck, according to a Bank of America study released last week. www.cnn.com/2025/11/13/economy/job-prices-debt-economy

If you or your family are in immediate need for food resources, call 2-1-1…

or visit nc211.org to find a food pantry closest to you. https://nc211.org/search/

Flags around the state will remain at half-staff through Thursday (Nov 20) to honor former Vice President Dick Cheney (who passed away earlier in Nov) AND WakeMed Campus Police Officer Roger Smith, who was killed in the line of duty on Nov 8.

*Services for Officer Smith were held earlier TODAY (Nov 17) in Raleigh.

*Former Vice President Dick Cheney’s funeral will be held on Thursday (Nov 20) at the Washington National Cathedral in D.C.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/flags-in-north-carolina-to-remain-at-half-staff-to-honor-slain-wakemed-officer/

The Leonid Meteor Shower ‘peaks’ tonight!

Best Time to Watch: Midnight to pre-dawn on Tuesday- facing East toward the constellation Leo. Let your eyes adjust for 10–15 minutes and enjoy the natural fireworks. https://myfox8.com/weather/blog/leonid-meteor-shower-peaks-sunday-and-monday-night/

High School Football: Teams advancing to the third round of the State Playoffs

*These games will be played this Friday, Nov 21…

West Forsyth at Cornelius Hough

Reagan at Mooresville

Oak Grove at Concord Robinson

Central Davidson hosting North Pitt

Walkertown at Eastern Randolph

Mount Airy hosting Shelby

Starmount hosting South Stanly

South Davidson hosting Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy

https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/football/article_3d3242da-148f-4d6e-a041-27dab0c91bd4.html

Something positive for the Panthers. Bryce Young passed for franchise-record 448 yards to lift the Carolina Panthers over the Atlanta Falcons (30-27) in OT.

Up next: The Panthers visit the 49ers (San Francisco) in a Monday night game (Nov 24).

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2025/11/17/bryce-young-passes-for-franchise-record-448-yards-to-lift-panthers-to-30-27-win-over-falcons-in-ot

Children’s clothing maker Carter’s will close 150 ‘brick and mortar’ stores – cutting 300 jobs – nationwide over the next three years. Tariffs were listed as one of the reasons for lower margins and higher costs, prompting more store closings.

A list of stores that will close was not included in a recent report. AP

The FAA has lifted all restrictions on commercial flights that were imposed at 40 major airports during the country’s longest government shutdown.

https://journalnow.com/news/nation-world/business/article_7ce15644-bc1a-5cba-9bf9-52dc5d7099f4.html

Operation Charlotte’s Web. Dozens have been arrested by Border Patrol agents in Charlotte over the weekend. Some welcomed the intervention. While others have criticized the motives and tactics of the masked agents.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2025/11/16/border-patrol-arrests-charlotte-nc

It’s DEER season: Drive carefully

The months of October, November, and December continue to be the most dangerous for animal-related collisions, according to StateFarm and AAA.

Volunteers Needed: Crisis Control Ministry is seeking volunteers to help with their upcoming Poverty Simulation planned for this Thursday morning (Nov 20) at 8:30am at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health. This interactive activity is a guided experience that exposes participants and volunteers, to the realities of those living in extreme poverty. To volunteer contact Sydney Angel sangel@crisiscontrol.org

“The LORD roars from Zion, and utters his voice from Jerusalem, and the heavens and the earth quake. But the LORD is a refuge (a fortress) to His people, a stronghold (or place of safety) to His people (Israel).” –Joel 3:16 ESV

*This verse from Joel provides a message of hope, assuring all of us (as believers) that even in times of great upheaval and judgment, we can find refuge and strength in God.

Our creator helps us to withstand adversity, endure trials, and persevere!