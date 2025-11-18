Tuesday News for November 18, 2025

Increased Fire Danger: Outdoor burning is discouraged again today..

Update: Multiple fire departments from Avery and Watauga counties are still on the scene battling a wildfire near Banner Elk and Beech Mountain in Avery county. The wildfire which started on Monday has burned at least 120 acres and is roughly 50% contained, according to the North Carolina Forestry Service

Uptown Lexington Christmas Open House happening this Sunday (Nov 23) from 1pm – 6 p.m. Shop, stroll and get into the holiday spirit! Horse-drawn carriage rides and train rides will happen on Main Street during the afternoon. CrossMovement Dance will perform at 3pm. Stay for the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Square at 6:15pm.

Cambridge Dictionary’s word of the year = “parasocial”

…describing that connection that people feel with someone they don’t know, and now that connection with artificial intelligence. The term was coined in 1956 by sociologists who wanted to describe how television viewers formed “para-social” relationships with TV personalities.https://www.cnn.com/2025/11/17/world/parasocial-cambridge-dictionary-scli-intl?utm_source

Mebane: A spokesperson with Buc-ee’s says the opening is currently projected for May 2027, but that date could change.

One in four US households is living paycheck to paycheck, according to a Bank of America study released last week. www.cnn.com/2025/11/13/economy/job-prices-debt-economy

If you or your family are in immediate need for food resources, call 2-1-1…

or visit nc211.org to find a food pantry closest to you. https://nc211.org/search/

Nearly two-thirds of American adults live with some type of chronic pain.

Wake Forest University researchers are seeking participants for a chronic pain study.

To participate in the MORPH-III study contact Dr. Amber Brooks at (336) 758-6677

Email: MORPH@wfu.edu. More details at https://beinvolved.atriumhealth.org/studies/5/irb00128035

It’s DEER season: Drive carefully

The months of October, November, and December continue to be the most dangerous for animal-related collisions, according to StateFarm

Volunteers Needed: Crisis Control Ministry is seeking volunteers to help with their upcoming Poverty Simulation planned for this Thursday morning (Nov 20) at 8:30am at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health. This interactive activity is a guided experience that exposes participants and volunteers, to the realities of those living in extreme poverty. To volunteer contact Sydney Angel sangel@crisiscontrol.org

One more day? HanesBrands clothing sale (extended) 8am – 2pm today.

Location: the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building.

FREE Parking Gate 7 on Shorefair Drive…

*Proceeds benefitting the United Way of Forsyth County.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, Nov 18…

Trellis Supportive Care, Hospice Lane (WS) = Noon – 4pm

Salem One in Kernersville = 1pm – 5:30pm

Fall Creek Elementary School in East Bend = 1pm – 5:30pm

First Baptist Church in Kernersville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Pfafftown Baptist Church = 3pm – 7pm

Fellowship Baptist Church in Ararat = 3:30pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Charlotte, now Raleigh. Border Patrol agents through Department of Homeland Security will intensify immigration enforcement in Raleigh today, citing a broader effort to arrest undocumented immigrants and crack down on violent criminals. U.S. immigration agents arrested more than 130 people in a weekend sweep through Charlotte.

“I call on federal agents to target violent criminals, not neighbors walking down the street, going to church, or putting up Christmas decorations,”

-Gov. Josh Stein said in a social media statement.

Detroit-native CeCe Winans will perform the National Anthem on Thanksgiving Day before the Lions / Packers NFL game. Kick off at 1pm on Fox.

