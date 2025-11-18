WHAT'S NEW
Turkey tips: 1-800-BUTTERBALL

November 18, 2025

Helpful Tips for a successful Thanksgiving feast!

Butterball Turkey Talk Line is available 24-7 through the holidays.

1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372)

https://www.butterball.com

 

We’re talking turkey with Butterball expert Nicole Johnson

 

