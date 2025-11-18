Turkey tips: 1-800-BUTTERBALL
November 18, 2025
Helpful Tips for a successful Thanksgiving feast!
Butterball Turkey Talk Line is available 24-7 through the holidays.
1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372)
We’re talking turkey with Butterball expert Nicole Johnson
