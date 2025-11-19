Holiday Meal Prep (money saving tips) with Virginia Lopez

Pre-Holiday Meal Prep (money saving tips)

Planning for your Holiday meals – in advance – is the smartest way to stay within your budget!

Virginia Lopez, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent with the NC Cooperative Extension in Forsyth County, shares some simple money saving tips for prepping our holiday meals while staying within our budget. Virginia also gives tips on pre-thawing your turkey, Safety tips for those leftovers and SNAP assistance for those in need in our community.

Virginia was our guest on the WBFJ Morning Show (Wally + Verne) on Wednesday, Nov 19, 2025.

Listen to our interview…

Resources

SNAP assistance help line, call 1-855-240-1451

More In My Basket https://morefood.org/

How to apply for SNAP benefits, assistance from More in My Basket https://morefood.org/using-snap/how-to-apply/

N.C. Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/