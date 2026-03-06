Friday News March 06, 2026

Today is…Dress in BLUE day… Middle name day… Oreo cookies day

Spring ‘forward’ ONE hour this Saturday night before bedtime.

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen will be in the HIGH range thru the weekend.

Above normal temperatures through the weekend.

It’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina

Friday’s Focus = ‘Flash Flood Awareness’ www.weather.gov/rah/severeprep

A few inches of rushing water can move a vehicle! Turn around, Don’t Drown!

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is now accepting appointments through April 10.

All ages can apply for assistance. https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=28007

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

Firefighter Brandon Tucker says he’s lucky to be alive after having a heart attack while battling a brush fire last week near Thomasville.

The 32-year-old firefighter with the Pilot Fire Department said the last thing he remembers is helping clean up the remains of the brush fire on Todd Drive on the afternoon of Feb. 25. Brandon “went to take a break…then collapsing”.

Brandon told The High Point Enterprise that if he hadn’t had the heart attack among his fellow firefighters, who have emergency medical training, he probably would have died.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/firefighter-recovers-after-heart-attack-at-blaze/article_3a60db9a-9835-5fa8-bcca-259ba578605d.html

The iconic “Brady Bunch” house used in exterior shots of the TV classic sitcom has earned historic landmark status in Los Angeles. Check out the video on Friday’s News.

https://www.cnn.com/2026/03/05/entertainment/video/brady-bunch-house-historic-landmark-los-angeles-vrtc-digvid

‘The 5 Love Languages’ Family Conference (for parents and grandparents) this Saturday (March 7) at Wesley Memorial Church off Highway 68 in High Point (9am – 3:30pm). Dr Gary Chapman will cover several topics including Building a loving family. Taming anger. Initiating positive change. And how to really apologize.

**Registration info at https://5lovelanguages.com/events

Reese’s is launching a new peanut-butter-cup flavored toothpaste!

*But it’s only available in New Zealand and Australia. Would you try it????

Emergency Closure: Northwest Boulevard in downtown Winston-Salem

Northwest Boulevard is closed between University Parkway and Underwood Avenue emergency water main repairs. (Hopefully completed by 6pm)?

Avoid the area if at all possible. CityLink: cityofws.org/citylink.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives Friday, March 6, 2026

Finch Auditorium on Unity Street (Thomasville) = 8:30am – 1:30pm

First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

College Hoops (men) Saturday games

UNC at Duke. Tip off at 6:30pm Saturday afternoon.

Wake Forest hosting Cal at the Joel. Tip off at 4pm.

The 2026 Winter Paralympics in Northern Italy (Milano / Cortina)

The opening ceremony (today) at 1:30pm (lasting through Sunday, March 15).

*Over 600 para athletes will compete across six sports and 79 medal events.

How to watch: NBC, USA Network, and CNBC will offer live TV coverage, while live and on-demand streaming will be available through Peacock.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/olympics/2026/03/06/2026-winter-paralympics-how-to-watch/89015052007/

Back up? The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 6% this week, according to Freddie Mac, as the conflict in the Middle East continues to cause instability in financial markets. Just a week earlier, rates had fallen below 6% since 2022. CNN

On Thursday, powerful storms swept across the southern Plains, bringing numerous tornado threats from Texas to the Midwest. Louisiana was also rattled by a magnitude 4.9 earthquake — one of the strongest recorded in the state. CNN

Praying for Peace in the Middle East. Israel launched a wave of strikes on Iran’s capital (Tehran) overnight. President Trump said Thursday that the US-Israeli bombing campaign will only escalate… Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has been fired. https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/iran-war-one-week-strikes-middle-east/

Something to Ponder…

Jesus often withdrew to quiet places and prayed.

True rest is not laziness, but a vital, faith-filled ‘pause’ for self-care for the body and soul.

Then Jesus said to his Disciples,

“Let’s go off by ourselves to a quiet place and rest awhile”. -Mark 6:31 NLT

https://www.soulshepherding.org/jesus-solitude-and-silence/

https://www.publishpeace.net/p/nine-times-jesus-retreated-to-be