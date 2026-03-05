Thursday News March 05, 2026

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen will be in the HIGH range through the weekend.

https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

It’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina

Thursday’s focus = Lightning Safety www.weather.gov/rah/severeprep

Spring ‘forward’ ONE hour this Saturday night before bedtime.

First day of Spring (March 20) … Easter Sunday (April 5)

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, March 5…

Starmount High School in Boonville = until 1pm

Archdale Recreation Center = until 1:30pm

The Crossing Church (North Main Campus) Kernersville = 2 – 6:30pm

Emerywood Baptist Church on Country Club Rd (HP) = 2pm – 6:30pm

South Fork Church of Christ in Winston Salem = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Special thanks to Dr Gary Chapman for stopping by the Morning Show sharing more about his latest book “The Love Language the Matters Most” (a collaboration with Drs Les and Leslie Parrott) www.5lovelanguages.com

(Event) Dr Chapman will be presenting a ‘5 Love Languages’ Family Conference (for parents and grandparents) this Saturday (March 7) at

Wesley Memorial Church off Highway 68 in High Point (9am – 3:30pm).

Topics include: Building a loving family. Taming anger. Initiating positive change.

How to really apologize. Registration info at https://5lovelanguages.com/events

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is now accepting appointments through April 10.

All ages can apply for assistance. https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=28007

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz passed away on Wednesday at the age of 89. https://myfox8.com/news/legendary-notre-dame-football-coach-lou-holtz-has-died-at-89-family-says/

March Madness: ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament (Second Round)

Lady Deacs out in the first round yesterday. https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/basketball/

Experts: The speed at which you devour your meal matters just as much as what you eat!

*If you can regularly polish off breakfast, lunch or dinner in less than 20 or 20 minutes, you are eating too fast. (It takes about 20 minutes for the stomach to communicate to the brain via a whole host of hormonal signals that it’s full). Some previous studies have suggested that those of us who eat quickly have the highest risk of obesity, while the slowest eaters were the least likely to be obese. https://apnews.com/article/eating-fast-tips-to-slow-down-4ba7e9760ac5903fe29dc38a4205d701?

Closer to coming home. Update: After days living in a bomb shelter in due to the conflict in the Middle East, several Davidson County residents including Chris Elliott and his daughter, Riley are slowly making their way home from Jerusalem (Israel). The Elliott’s and their group are currently in Greece (via Egypt). They expect to arrive back in Raleigh on Friday. Chris and Riley are in Israel traveling with a group of 24 others, including many from their church (Madison Heights Freewill Baptist) in Lexington. https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/lexington-family-trapped-jerusalem-amid-002446022.html

WSTA (city bus service) is hosting a public info meeting to discuss proposed bus route changes. Today (March 5) from 5:30pm – 7:30pm at Hanes Hosiery Community Center. https://www.cityofws.org/m/newsflash/home/detail/1913