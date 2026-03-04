SUN@5: New Life Family Outreach

This week on Sunday @ 5, a public affairs podcast on WBFJ…

‘New Life Family Outreach’, supporting life at every stage

Melissa Cathell, Director of Development with ‘New Life Family Outreach’, shares with Verne (WBFJ radio) about the mission, programs, volunteer opportunities, and items needed.

Serving the High Point, Thomasville, Archdale and Trinity area since 1987, New Life Family Outreach provides compassionate care and support to anyone in a crisis pregnancy situation.

https://friendsofnewlife.org/

Phone: 336.887.2232

Special Event: Annual 5K for Life (Walk Run) on Saturday, April 18 at High Point Athletic Complex

https://friendsofnewlife.org/

‘New Life Family Outreach’ formerly Pregnancy Care Center of High Point is our

WBFJ Ministry of the Month (March)

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 8, 2026)

Listen to our interview…