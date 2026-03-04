WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home SUN@5: New Life Family Outreach

SUN@5: New Life Family Outreach

wbfj-verne
March 4, 2026

This week on Sunday @ 5, a public affairs podcast on WBFJ…

‘New Life Family Outreach’, supporting life at every stage

Melissa Cathell, Director of Development with ‘New Life Family Outreach’, shares with Verne (WBFJ radio) about the mission, programs, volunteer opportunities, and items needed.

Serving the High Point, Thomasville, Archdale and Trinity area since 1987, New Life Family Outreach provides compassionate care and support to anyone in a crisis pregnancy situation.

https://friendsofnewlife.org/
Phone: 336.887.2232

Special Event: Annual 5K for Life (Walk Run) on Saturday, April 18 at High Point Athletic Complex
https://friendsofnewlife.org/

‘New Life Family Outreach’ formerly Pregnancy Care Center of High Point is our
WBFJ Ministry of the Month (March)

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 8, 2026)

Listen to our interview…

 

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
March 4, 2026

Wednesday News March 04, 2026

wbfj-verne
March 4, 2026

Tuesday March 3rd News

wdecker_wbfj
March 3, 2026

I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2

wdecker_wbfj
March 3, 2026

No Mow March

wbfj-verne
March 2, 2026

Monday News March 02, 2026

wbfj-verne
March 2, 2026
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.