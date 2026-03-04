Wednesday Word

“The Story Behind The Song” – something that gives added insight to the inspiration that provided us our favorite tune. It might be a classic hymn or the latest hit. How was God working in the life of the songwriter to pen those thoughts? That came to mind often when watching the new “I Can Only Imagine 2” movie. Having lived out some of these events in real time, but not having privy to the back story presents a most interesting dynamic.

It makes you wonder how many other “song stories” we encounter in our daily lives with those around us. God is working and weaving His masterpiece in and thru each individual. Whether or not the lyrics make it to paper or find a tune, the song is still in the heart of the songwriter and can be heard if we listen close.

In fact, there is a song that our Creator sings over us. He picks the song. He sings it. Just for me.

For the LORD your God is living among you. He is a mighty savior. He will take delight in you with gladness. With His love, He will calm all your fears. He will rejoice over you with joyful songs. Zephaniah 3:17

What’s the story behind that song? An eternity of His love measured out in the decades of our lifetime. God, grant us an awareness to appreciate the process.