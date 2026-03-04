WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
March 4, 2026

“The Story Behind The Song” – something that gives added insight to the inspiration that provided us our favorite tune.  It might be a classic hymn or the latest hit.  How was God working in the life of the songwriter to pen those thoughts?  That came to mind often when watching the new “I Can Only Imagine 2” movie.  Having lived out some of these events in real time, but not having privy to the back story presents a most interesting dynamic.

It makes you wonder how many other “song stories” we encounter in our daily lives with those around us. God is working and weaving His masterpiece in and thru each individual.  Whether or not the lyrics make it to paper or find a tune, the song is still in the heart of the songwriter and can be heard if we listen close.

In fact, there is a song that our Creator sings over us.  He picks the song. He sings it.  Just for me.

For the LORD your God is living among you. He is a mighty savior. He will take delight in you with gladness. With His love, He will calm all your fears. He will rejoice over you with joyful songs.  Zephaniah 3:17

What’s the story behind that song?  An eternity of His love measured out in the decades of our lifetime.  God, grant us an awareness to appreciate the process.

  • Wally

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

SUN@5: New Life Family Outreach

wbfj-verne
March 4, 2026

Wednesday News March 04, 2026

wbfj-verne
March 4, 2026

Tuesday March 3rd News

wdecker_wbfj
March 3, 2026

I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2

wdecker_wbfj
March 3, 2026

No Mow March

wbfj-verne
March 2, 2026

Monday News March 02, 2026

wbfj-verne
March 2, 2026
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.