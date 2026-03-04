Wednesday News March 04, 2026

Spring ‘forward’ this Saturday night before bedtime

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen will be in the HIGH range Today (March 04).

The Piedmont Triad is experiencing an early surge of tree pollen, with juniper, cedar, and elm bringing symptoms like sneezing, itchy/watery eyes, and congestion. Pass the tissues.

Is your ‘little one’ the next Gerber baby?

The Gerber Baby Photo Search is now open through April 12. Parents can submit photos of their little ones up to five years old. They will need to submit a photo alongside a 200-word max short story that captures the joy of that special moment with your baby. Up to $50,000 in prizes. Official rules on the news Blog https://photosearch.gerber.com/

March Madness: ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament

Lady Deacs play California at 1:30pm this afternoon

ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will air live on ACC Network. ESPN2 and ACCN. Sunday’s championship game will be on ESPN at 1pm. In its 49th year, this week’s tournament’s is being played at a neutral site outside the Carolinas.

Day 4: Operation EPIC FURY– Conflict in the Middle East

Gas prices have climbed for a second straight day in North Carolina as the world oil markets respond to the US-Israeli attack on Iran over the weekend. The average price of regular unleaded rose another 8 1/2 cents overnight to nearly $3 dollars a gallon statewide this morning, according to AAA. *This is the first time that the statewide average of gas has hit $3 a gallon since the summer of 2024. https://www.newsobserver.com/news/local/article314919363

NOTE: The Pentagon has released the names of four Army Reserve soldiers that were killed Sunday when a drone hit a command center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Brookstown UMC Pfafftown = 1:30pm – 5:30pm

Ragsdale Family YMCA in Jamestown = 2pm – 6pm

Sheets Memorial Christian School, Cotton Grove Rd (Lexington) = 2pm – 6:30pm

Southeastern Stokes Middle in Walnut Cove = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

It’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina.

The National Weather Service in cooperation with local broadcasters participated in a statewide tornado drill this morning (around 9:30am).

Check out daily topics to help you and your family get prepared at www.weather.gov/rah/severeprep

Trying to get home. After days living in a bomb shelter in Jerusalem due to the conflict in the Middle East, several Davidson County residents including Chris Elliott and his daughter, Riley are slowly making their way home from Israel. The Elliott’s and their group plan to take a bus out of Jerusalem and head to Egypt, where they will be able to board a flight. They expect to arrive back in Raleigh on Friday. Chris and Riley are in Israel traveling with a group of 24 others, including many from their church (Madison Heights Freewill Baptist) in Lexington. Please continue to pray for safe travels.

Primary Election results…

Every vote counts. Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page has a two-vote lead over N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger in their high-profile Republican Senate District 26 primary. Provisional ballots could be critical to deciding the GOP winner who will face Democrat Steve Luking in the Nov. 3 general election.

County canvass: North Carolina’s county boards of elections have 10 days to certify the results for the March primary election. Deadline is Friday (March 13) at 11am. This Canvass period is the official process of determining the votes have been counted and tabulated correctly.

*Former Governor Roy Cooper will face Michael Whatley in the US Senate race in November. Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons easy win on Tuesday.

*Davidson County Board of Commissioners – GOP – advancing to November –

Matt Mizell, Dexter M. Short, Dwight D. Cornelison and Robbie Beasley.

Results from yesterday’s Primary Election on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

The Davidson County Tax Office is completing its state-mandated property reappraisals, with notices of new assessed values scheduled to be mailed and viewable online to all property owners this week. The re-appraisal updates property values as of Jan. 1, 2026, to reflect current market conditions. New values were applied to all residential, commercial, agricultural and industrial properties. Appeals can be submitted online, by mail or in person. The deadline for filing an appeal is April 30.

For more information or updates, visit www.co.davidsoncountync.gov or email revalhelp@davidsoncountync.gov

WSTA (city bus service) is hosting a series of public info meeting to discuss proposed bus route changes. In-Person Meetings coming up…

Wednesday, March 4, 2026, from 5:30pm – 7:30pm, Sprague Street Community Center.

Thursday, March 5, 2026, from 5:30pm – 7:30pm, Hanes Hosiery Community Center.

The public is encouraged to attend one of these meetings to learn more about the proposed changes and provide feedback. https://www.cityofws.org/m/newsflash/home/detail/1913

We’ve been told…

My vote doesn’t count.

My life doesn’t count.

My testimony doesn’t make a difference. But it does.

“You are light for the world.

A city cannot be hidden when it is located on a hill. No one lights a lamp and puts it under a basket. Instead, everyone who lights a lamp puts it on a lamp stand. Then its light shines on everyone in the house.

In the same way let your light shine in front of people.

Then they will see the good that you do and praise your Father in heaven”

Matthew 5:14-16 God’s Word Translation