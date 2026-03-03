Tuesday March 3rd News

Today is the Last Chance for Voters to cast a ballot in the 2026 Primary Elections. Polls will be open from 6:30am to 7:30pm – Voters in line at 7:30 will be allowed to vote. Unlike during Early Voting, Residents must Already be Registered and Must Vote at their Assigned Precincts. Voters can check their Registration Status and Polling Location by visiting vt.ncsbe.gov. – Voters will be asked to show a photo ID or fill out an exception form if they do not have one.

In Forsyth County, 37 candidates are competing for Nine Seats on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ Board of Education, this following a year of financial and other challenges. And, Party Control of the U.S. Senate could be decided by North Carolina. Both the Republican and Democratic tickets are packed. https://www.wxii12.com/article/overview-wsfcs-board-of-education-primary-race-37-candidates/70304780

It is Severe Weather Preparedness Week here in North Carolina. Today’s Topic is Ways to Receive Severe Weather Alerts, and Information about the Statewide Tornado Drill, which by the way will take place This Morning at 9:30!!!

The City of Greensboro is taking steps to improve downtown parking, including clearer signage, free evening and weekend parking, and streamlined digital payment options, following feedback from residents, business owners, and downtown stakeholders. Starting this month, parking in surface lots and on-street spaces will be free after 5:00pm on weekdays and all day on weekends. City parking decks will offer the first hour free until 7:00pm Monday through Friday, with full-day free parking on Sundays. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/greensboro-expands-free-downtown-parking-updates-signage-and-payment-options/83-eaf9b32a-bb1e-444f-813b-4075e63eb8bc



With the Growing Season in the Piedmont Triad just beginning, here in North Carolina it’s time again for “No Mow March” (not to be Mistaken with “No Shave November”) which provides a Critical Lifeline for approximately 500 species of Native Bees—Many of which are just beginning to emerge from their winter slumber. Join in the Protecting the Pollinators’ Habitat by delaying your lawn-mowing efforts and participating in “No Mow March.” https://www.cityofws.org/3281/Natural-Landscaping

Speaking OF Pollen—TREE Pollen will be in the MODERATE Range Today. The Piedmont Triad is experiencing an Early Surge of Tree Pollen, with Juniper, Cedar, and Elm bringing symptoms like sneezing, itchy/watery eyes, and congestion. https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

Deep Discounts in March according to Clark.com – Vacuum Cleaners and Small Kitchen Appliances – Winter Items and Last Season’s Spring / Summer Clothing.

Best to SKIP buying TVs and Furniture in March. Food deals coming up…

March Madness – March 15th through April 6th

National Pi Day – March 14th (If you Know—you Know!)

St. Patrick’s Day – March 17th

Free Cone Day – March 20th (First Day of Spring) https://clark.com/save-money/march-deals/

AARP Foundation Winston Salem Tax-Aide is now accepting appointments through April 10th. All ages can apply for assistance. Appointments can be made online at wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189. https://www.wstaxaide.com/

Today: Light Rain ‘til around 9:00am then Mostly Cloudy … High 55

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy … Low 46

Wednesday: Early Morning Fog then Partly Sunny … High 73

Further Ahead – Sunny Thur & Fri w/Highs around 80!!!