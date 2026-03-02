Our growing season in the Piedmont Triad begins in March.

And it’s critical for pollinators such as bees.

In North Carolina, this No Mow March provides a critical lifeline for approximately 500 species of native bees, many of which are just beginning to emerge from their winter slumber. Join us in protecting the pollinators’ habitat by delaying your lawn-mowing efforts and participating in “No Mow March.” Lawns cover 40 million acres or 2% of the land in the US, making it the single largest irrigated crop we grow.

The ‘No Mow’ movement actually started in the UK as No Mow May.

Learn more about No Mow March https://www.cityofws.org/3281/Natural-Landscaping

