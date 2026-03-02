Monday News March 02, 2026

Yesterday’s HIGH temperature was 75 at PTI. Close to the record of 77 degrees.

Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina

Monday’s focus = Severe Thunderstorms and Tornadoes

Note: The National Weather Service in cooperation with local broadcasters will conduct a statewide tornado drill this Wednesday morning (9:30am). www.weather.gov/rah/severeprep

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen will be in the MODERASTE range through Tuesday.

The Piedmont Triad is experiencing an early surge of tree pollen, with juniper, cedar, and elm bringing symptoms like sneezing, itchy/watery eyes, and congestion. Pass the tissues.

https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

No Mow March? Our growing season in the Piedmont Triad is just beginning.

And it’s critical for pollinators such as bees. In North Carolina, No Mow March provides a critical lifeline for approximately 500 species of native bees, many of which are just beginning to emerge from their winter slumber. Join us in protecting the pollinators’ habitat by delaying your lawn-mowing efforts and participating in “No Mow March.”

Learn more on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.cityofws.org/3281/Natural-Landscaping

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, March 2

Stallings Memorial Baptist in Salisbury = 11:30am – 4pm

Adams Farm Community Church in Jamestown = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

After a second weekend in theaters, “I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2” still in the Top 10 (#7).

The sequel “I Can Only Imagine 2” explores life after writing a megahit, asking whether hardship can bear good fruit. https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/i-can-only-imagine-2-2026/

Tuesday (March 3) is Primary Election Day in North Carolina (6:30am – 7:30pm).

*Make sure you vote to your ASSIGNED POLLING LOCATION.

*Bring your photo ID! https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-id

*FYI: Voters with an Absentee-by-Mail ballot, bring your completed ballot materials to your County’s Board of Elections office this Tuesday before 7:30pm.

Find your polling place and your sample ballot on your voter profile on the News Blog. https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Congrats Lady Rams. WSSU’s women’s basketball team won its first CIAA championship Saturday, beating Fayetteville State 60-43 on Saturday. https://wssurams.com/news/

College Hoops (men)

Wake Forest over Syracuse on Saturday. The Deacs travel to Virginia on Tuesday (7pm).

TONIGHT Duke vs State

Deep Discounts in March https://clark.com/save-money/march-deals/

Vacuum cleaners and small kitchen appliances

Winter items and last season’s Spring / Summer clothing.

SKIP buying TVs and furniture in March (unless you need to)

Food deals coming up…

March Madness – March 15 through April 6

National Pi Day – March 14 (3.14, get it?)

St. Patrick’s Day – March 17

Free Cone Day – March 20 (first day of Spring)

Operation EPIC FURY: American and Israeli forces launched an attack on Iran on Saturday morning. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the airstrikes Saturday morning. https://cbn.com/news/israel/iran-confirms-khamenei-killed-us-israeli-strikes-trump-iranian-people-your-hour-freedom Overnight: Three American fighter jets were mistakenly downed by friendly Kuwaiti fire Monday during an Iranian air assault, the U.S. military said.

All six crew members safely ejected from the F-15E Strike Eagles.

https://cbn.com/news/world/us-says-kuwait-mistakenly-shot-down-3-american-fighter-jets-during-iranian-attacks

The McKay’s location in Knoxville is CLOSING in May (May 3) after 40 years of operation. According to the store’s website, the Knoxville store is closing because the property was sold. All other McKay’s locations including Winston-Salem remain open. https://www.mckaybooks.com/knoxville

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is now accepting appointments through April 10. All ages can apply for assistance. https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=28007

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

Traffic Alert in Greensboro

Gallimore Dairy Road was CLOSED both directions between E Airpark Road and Burnt Poplar Road for several hours this morning. Crews replaced a downed power pole.

Source: Greensboro Police Department

Tonight on Focus on the Family: a focus on Adventures in Odyssey

Jim Daly and John Fuller introduce this Adventures in Odyssey® radio drama about a former school bully, Dion, who returns to the town of Odyssey after a long absence. Dion seems to have a complete change of heart. Listen to Focus on the Family, tonight at 9pm on WBFJ-FM.

FYI: Adventures in Odyssey has a new animated film project, Journey into the Impossible, coming soon. https://www.focusonthefamily.com/episodes/broadcast/have-a-heart/

Verne turned the big 6-0 on Sunday (March 1).

Thoughts on getting older from Mark Twain…

“I am old; I recognize it but I don’t realize it”

“Life would be infinitely happier if we could only be born

at the age of eighty and gradually approach eighteen”

Mark Twain’s most famous quote on growing older…

“Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter”.

Our WBFJ verse of the day is from John 8:31-32 CEV

“Jesus told the people who had faith in him,

“If you keep on obeying what I have said, you truly are my disciples.

You will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”