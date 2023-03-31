Friday News: March 31, 2023

Thursday News: March 30, 2023

Palm Sunday this weekend. Easter Sunday is April 9…

‘Tree pollen levels’ in the HIGH range for Thursday www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Update: Due to rain in the forecast on Saturday, the 2023 Human Race event scheduled for this Saturday (April 1) has been postponed til Sunday, April 23

at LeBauer Park in Greensboro. (Check in at 2PM + 3pm start time).

https://volunteercentertriad.org/event/human-race-greensboro/

A 6-year-old student from Stokesdale Elementary School is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle while boarding a bus early Thursday morning, the North Carolina Highway reported. A man driving on Highway 65 passed a stopped Guilford County school bus with its mechanical stop arm extended and flashing red lights flashing. Charges are pending. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/stokesdale-elementary-student-struck-by-a-vehicle-while-boarding-bus/

A Manhattan grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump over hush money payments made to an adult film star back in 2016. The indictment from the grand jury makes Trump the only current or former president ever to be charged with a crime.

The indictment remains sealed with arraignment possibly this Tuesday.

Security in NYC remains on heightened alert.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/donald-trump-indicted-expected-surrender-early-next-week

Here are five things to know about the latest news.

https://www.npr.org/2023/03/31/1167281449/trump-indictment-charges-key-takeaways=

Classes are cancelled at Forsyth Tech today

A high school student on a field trip to Forsyth Tech in Winston-Salem shot himself in the hand Thursday morning, leading to a lockdown of the school. Police did not say whether the shooting was intentional or accidental.

Shout out to students, staff, law enforcement for remaining calm + reserved on Thursday.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-tech-campus-shooting-one-injured-classes-cancelled/article

US flags remain at half-staff (through sunset this Friday) in honor of the victims of the school shooting in Nashville on Monday (March 27).

NOTE: There have been 13 school shootings in the US in 2023…

https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/nashville-shooting-covenant-school-03-27-23/index.html

Free tax prep. Trained, certified volunteers with the A-A-R-P Tax Aide Program are available in preparing and e-filing returns for FREE at select Forsyth county libraries.

Everyone welcome regardless of age or income. www.wstaxaide.com/

Questions? Call 336-777-6189.

Phones are staffed Monday/Tuesday/Thursday or leave a message anytime.

*The deadline to prepare and file your tax returns is Tuesday, April 18.

Friday is National PROM day. The Greensboro Youth Council’s ‘pop-up PROM shop’ will be open TODAY from 11am to 5:30pm. The shop (where teens can get prom attire – completely free of charge) is located on the first level of Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro. No registration required. www.wfmynews2.com/article/entertainment/events/camilles-closettheos-threads-free-prom-pop-up-shop-greensboro/

March Madness: The women’s Final Four happening later on Friday.

The men’s Final Four set for Saturday.