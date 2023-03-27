Happy Camper Week 2023
It’s Happy Camper Week (March 27-31, 2023) at WBFJ. Representatives with area Christ-centered youth camps will join the WBFJ Morning Show all this week. God is on the move at summer camp!
Monday (March 27)
Camp Caraway and Camp Mundo Vista in Sophia http://www.caraway.org/
*Mark Moore
Tuesday (March 28)
Merriwood Christian Camp in Clemmons
https://www.campmerriwood.net/
*Terry Covington
Wednesday (March 29)
SummerShine Resort Staffing Ministry
*Cathleen Thore Jones
Thursday (March 30)
Mount Shepherd Retreat Center near Asheboro
Friday (March 31)
YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes county