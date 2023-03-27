WHAT'S NEW
Happy Camper Week 2023

wbfj-verne
March 27, 2023

It’s Happy Camper Week (March 27-31, 2023) at WBFJ.                      Representatives with area Christ-centered youth camps will join the WBFJ Morning Show all this week. God is on the move at summer camp!

 

Monday (March 27)

Camp Caraway and Camp Mundo Vista in Sophia           http://www.caraway.org/

*Mark Moore

 

Tuesday (March 28)

Merriwood Christian Camp in Clemmons

https://www.campmerriwood.net/

*Terry Covington

 

Wednesday (March 29)

SummerShine Resort Staffing Ministry

www.summershine.us

*Cathleen Thore Jones

 

Thursday (March 30)

Mount Shepherd Retreat Center near Asheboro

https://www.mtshepherd.org/

 

Friday (March 31)

YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes county

https://www.camphanes.org/

 

