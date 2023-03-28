S@5: Ryan Stevenson
Wally and Verne’s conversation with singer/songwriter Ryan Stevenson.
Ryan Stevenson reflects on…
Revival in America.
His mom’s adoption story.
Advice to young Christians.
New music: ”God is Able”
Family update. Being a dad…and Easter.
*Follow Ryan Stevenson at https://www.ryanstevensonmusic.com/
Worship at the Farm: Ryan Stevenson at Red Hound Farms
Saturday, April 15, 2023 (noon)
Off Frye Bridge Road in the Arcadia community.
Hosted by ‘Faith That Moves’, with a mission to ‘eradicate homelessness in the Triad’
*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (April 02, 2023)