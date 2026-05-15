Friday News May 15, 2026

Sunny and dry. Above normal temperatures into next week.

Skin cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in the U.S., but when detected early, outcomes are overwhelmingly positive. Melanoma – the most dangerous form – has a 99% five-year survival rate when caught early.

You may notice flags flying at Half-Staff TODAY (May 15) in recognition of ‘Peace Officers Memorial Day’. Honoring the courageous men and women serving in law enforcement and remembering those who have died in the line of duty defending the thin blue line. *National Police Week runs through Saturday, May 16.

The deadline to appeal your Guilford County Property Valuation is TODAY at 5pm. Tax bills will be mailed out in July. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/

Black bear sightings and encounters are rising across the Piedmont Triad in areas of Rockingham county and the town of Reidsville. Hungry bears have been spotted roaming neighborhoods, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/piedmont-triad-sees-rise-in-black-bear-sightings-including-rockingham-and-reidsville/83-799e0613-2a0f-4779-a6af-2796f7b843cb

College Commencements

WSSU commencement this morning at the Joel (8:45am)

Expect heavy traffic volume before and after commencement…

Saturday (May 16) UNC-School of the Arts (10am)

Monday (May 18) Wake Forest University on the Quad (9am)

Donation Stations help feed families facing food insecurity.

Shop and donate locally at area farmers markets this Saturday (May 16)…

*Clemmons Farmers Market = support the Clemmons Food Pantry

*Cobblestone Farmers Market on S Marshall = support Crisis Control Ministry

Hosted by the NC Cooperative Extension of Forsyth County!

INFO: https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/news/2026/ or call (336) 703-2850.

RuralFest 2026 happening this Friday and Saturday!

Friday, May 15 at Town Hall (6-9pm)

Saturday, May 16 at Covington Park (11am – 9pm)

*Look for the WBFJ Mobile music machine on Saturday. www.facebook.com/townofruralhall/

“Move Over or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign runs thru Sunday, May 17,

If you see vehicles flashing blue, red, or amber lights on the roadside — move over one lane when safe or slow down immediately.

Violating this law brings a mandatory $250 fine plus hefty court costs, potential license points, and an increase in auto insurance. Move Over. Slow Down. Save Lives.

https://www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/safety/driving-safety/Pages/move-over-law.aspx

Local Baseball

Winston-Salem Dash at home (vs the Wilmington Blue Rocks) through Sunday.

Tonight: Fireworks Friday / Shag Night. First pitch at 6:30pm.

Saturday (6:30pm) Armed Forces Night (Fireworks after the game)

Sunday afternoon (2pm) Oldies Night, presented by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

Winston-Salem Dash at home through Sunday https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/tickets/promotions

Winston-Salem Open set for August 22-29, 2026

*Tix now available for this annual premier tennis event!

Volunteers needed as well. https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/

The latest US Drought Monitor report still showing that the entire Tar Heel state is under some level of drought. Over half the state (60%) is experiencing Extreme Drought – including all of the Piedmont Triad region.

*The last time North Carolina experienced drought conditions this severe was in 2008. https://www.ncdrought.org/

Update: The 19-year-old accused of shooting and killing a teen at his home in Walkertown on May 2 will appear in court on Friday, now facing a murder charge.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/crime/suspect-set-to-appear-in-court-on-new-murder-charge-in-walkertown-shooting/83-18a6785b-aa3b-497f-aacf-490e54cce8c7

Gone too soon. A visitation and memorial service remembering Jayden Livingston – a 16-year-old standout athlete who was murdered alongside his dog earlier this month – will be held this Saturday at 11am at Union Baptist Church on N Trade Street in Winston-Salem https://www.legacy.com/legacy/jayden-livingston

Thrive! NCHE Homeschool Conference (May 21-23) in downtown Winston-Salem (Benton Convention Center, Embassy Suites & Marriott)

Details on the News Blog https://nche.com/thrive/