Thursday News May 14, 2026

Sunny and dry: Above normal temperatures this weekend into next week.

Breaking this morning: The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report still showing that the entire Tar Heel state is under some level of drought. Over half the state (60%) is experiencing Extreme Drought – including all of the Piedmont Triad region. NOTE: The last time North Carolina experienced drought conditions this severe was in 2008. The current statewide drought has been developing gradually since last September 2025. As we move into spring with warmer-than-average temperatures, the negative impact of widespread drought is increasing. https://www.ncdrought.org/

FREE First Responders Lunch today between 11:30am and 1pm hosted by The Summit Church Oak Ridge location. Free food, door prizes for all first responders.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe3JL1PjdspkqO_EIs9aTmpuTdr2jwpBsGFfCd4lvoxxYtBgg/viewform

(May 14) Free community skin cancer screenings between 5:30pm and 7:30pm

offered by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist at their two Triad dermatology locations…

Dermatology – Country Club in Winston-Salem

Dermatology – Palladium in High Point

The FREE screenings are open to the public, with no appointment or health insurance required. Early detection helps prevent serious skin cancer outcomes.

NOTE: Skin cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in the U.S., but when detected early, outcomes are overwhelmingly positive. Melanoma – the most dangerous form – has a 99% five-year survival rate when caught in its earliest stage.

A business class settlement has been reached for business owners directly impacted by the massive fire at the Winston Weaver Fertilizer plant 4-years ago in Winston-Salem. A community information meeting about the settlement is planned for later today (6pm) at the Brown and Douglas Neighborhood Center on Indiana Avenue. Business owners will learn more details as well as the process to file a claim. https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-weaver-fertilizer-plant-fire-class-action-lawsuit/71295734

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, May 14…

Stokes Family YMCA in King = 1:30pm – 6pm

Shining Light Academy in Greensboro = 1:30pm – 5:30pm

American Legion Post 342 in Salisbury = 1:30pm – 5:30pm

Bunker Hill United Methodist Church in Kernersville = 2:30pm – 7pm

Clemmons Presbyterian Church = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Pre-registration pricing ends TODAY (May 14)

Thrive! NCHE Homeschool Conference (May 21-23) in downtown Winston-Salem (Benton Convention Center, Embassy Suites & Marriott)

Thursday is also the last day to take advantage of NCHE member discount, free parents of pre-schoolers registration, and free non-homeschooling pastor registration. Details on the News Blog https://nche.com/thrive/

College Commencements

Davidson Davie Community College = 10am / 2pm / 6pm

10 a.m. | Arts, Sciences, Business & Technology

2 p.m. | Health Sciences and Workforce & Community Engagement

6 p.m. | Career & College Readiness https://www.davidsondavie.edu/graduation/

*All ceremonies will be held on the lawn in front of the Mendenhall building.

Area College Commencements coming up…

Friday morning: WSSU at the Joel Coliseum starting at 8:45am

Saturday (May 16) UNC-School of the Arts (10am)

Monday (May 18) Wake Forest University on the Quad (9am)

Forsyth Tech and Novant Health breaking ground earlier this week on a new on-campus clinic to provide affordable physical and mental health care for students. Students will pay $20 per semester for unlimited 24/7 care. Forsyth Tech hopes to eventually offer similar services to dependents, faculty and staff. Healthcare services are set to begin this Fall.

https://www.novanthealth.org/newsroom/forsyth-tech-novant-health-partner-to-open-on-campus-clinic-for-students

https://www.wfdd.org/health-safety/2026-05-11/forsyth-tech-breaks-ground-on-new-campus-health-clinic

Winston-Salem Open set for August 22-29, 2026

*Tix now available for this annual premier tennis event!

Volunteers needed as well. https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/

Local Baseball

Winston-Salem Dash at home (vs the Wilmington Blue Rocks) through Sunday.

Thursday (6:30pm)

Friday (6:30pm) Fireworks Friday / Shag Night

Saturday (6:30pm) Armed Forces Night (Fireworks after the game)

Sunday afternoon (2pm) Oldies Night, presented by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

Winston-Salem Dash at home through Sunday https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/tickets/promotions

RuralFest 2026 happening this Friday and Saturday in Rural Hall.

Friday, May 15 at Town Hall (6-9pm)

Saturday, May 16 at Covington Park (11am – 9pm)

*Look for the WBFJ Mobile music machine on Saturday. www.facebook.com/townofruralhall/