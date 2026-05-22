Friday News May 22, 2026

Much needed RAIN in the forecast through the weekend

The NASCAR community is mourning the sudden death of two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch who passed away on Thursday after being hospitalized with a ‘severe illness’. Kyle Busch was only 41.

https://www.wbtv.com/2026/05/22/nascar-champion-kyle-busch-became-unresponsive-day-before-his-death-report-says/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, May 22

St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Kernersville = 10:30am – 3pm

Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax, VA = 11am – 3pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

New location: The NC Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center, is now operating out of their new Forsyth County Agricultural Park location in Tobaccoville.

BTW: Soil testing kits will not be available after hours at the new location and must be picked up during business hours from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

AAA: Are your car tires properly inflated?

Also, check your car battery as well! Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old.

*A ‘clean’ car is a ‘safer’ car.

According to Consumer Reports, we need to keep our vehicle’s exterior ‘clean’, especially newer models with all of those sensors and cameras. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

CBS News Radio is shutting down its historic radio news service TODAY (Friday, May 22) after nearly a century of operation, due to challenging economic times and a shift toward digital media.

https://cordcuttersnews.com/after-almost-100-years-cbs-news-radio-is-shutting-down-next-week/

CBS Sunday Morning’s Mo Rocca celebrates the long history of CBS News Radio (video)

https://www.cbsnews.com/video/cbs-news-radio-signs-off/?

Thrive! NCHE Homeschool Conference continues through Saturday (May 23) in downtown Winston-Salem. The conference will wrap with a scheduled graduation!

Details on the News Blog https://nche.com/thrive/

Donation Stations help feed families facing food insecurity.

Shop and donate locally this Saturday (May 23)

*Cobblestone Farmers Market on S Marshall: supporting the Shalom Project

Hosted by the NC Cooperative Extension of Forsyth County!

INFO: https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/news/2026/ or call (336) 703-2850.

Local Baseball: Greensboro Grasshoppers hosting Winston-Salem Dash thru Sunday.

https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/tickets/promotions

Lexington Strong. Please continue to pray for several businesses in uptown Lexington that were devastated by fire early Tuesday morning. Please pray for the business owners, employees and the Uptown Lexington ‘family’ as they move forward! https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/uptown-lexington-block-destroyed-in-devastating-fire-iconic-businesses-reduced-to-ruins/article_06fffff4-3d01-5914-9662-559abc6130e7.html#tncms-source=login

Mariah Stewart’s college graduation from the University of Michigan came with a surprise that brought tears.

Her dad, Michael Stewart, quietly showed up wearing the same faded gray

Eddie Bauer sweatshirt he had worn 21 years earlier on the day she was born. Mariah says she recognized it right away, and the moment hit even harder because her dad isn’t usually very outwardly emotional.

The gesture became a full-circle reminder of his love and support, especially as Mariah became the first person in her family to graduate from college.

From the day he first held her to the day he watched her walk across that stage with a college diploma — that sweatshirt carries a whole lot of memories…

https://people.com/dad-rewears-sweatshirt-from-daughters-birth-at-graduation-exclusive-11981332

It’s Safe Boating Week

A few simple habits can make a big difference while on the water.

Don’t forget the essentials:

Wear your life jacket

Use your engine cut-off switch

Plan ahead before heading out

Safe days on the water are better for everyone! https://www.weather.gov/safety/safeboating-week

Memorial Day Weekend

*Remembering those brave men and women that have died in military service to our nation. Praying for family and friends that still grieve their loss…

A good reminder that our freedom in America has come at a price.

“Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends”

-John 15:13