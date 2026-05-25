News for Memorial Day – Monday May 25th

Happy Memorial Day. Today is a Federal Holiday. No Banks. No Mail. No School. Remembering those brave men and women that have died in military service to our nation. Praying for family and friends that still grieve their loss… A listing of Memorial Day observances is available on our website at wbfj dot fm.

The NC Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center, is now operating out of their new Forsyth County Agricultural Park location in Tobaccoville. BTW: Soil testing kits will not be available after hours at the new location and must be picked up during business hours from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

A popular raw dog food brand is expanding a recall of dozens of products over fears they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a potentially deadly bacteria that can sicken both pets and humans. Raaw Energy’s recall impacts frozen dog food products manufactured between July 17, 2025, and Dec. 23, 2025. The recall was issued “out of an abundance of caution” after testing detected listeria in several samples.

Nearly 60,000 Honda and Acura vehicles are being recalled this week after an issue was reported with the cars’ rearview cameras. The recall impacts 2024 to 2025 models of the Honda Prologue and 2024 models of the Acura ZDX, both of which are electric-powered mid-size crossover SUVs

In commemoration of Memorial Day, US residents will not be charged entrance fees at national parks today. Locally, this includes Guilford Courthouse and if you want to make the drive: Cape Lookout, Cape Hatteras & the Carl Sandburg home.

This Memorial Day weekend is shaping up to be one of the priciest at the pump since the turn of the century. Gas prices are up across the country, just as 39.1 million travelers are estimated to hit the roads. The average cost of regular gas is $4.55 per gallon, according to AAA. That’s up 43% compared to the same time last year.

YOUR FAMILY STATION FORECAST:

Memorial Day (Today): Patchy fog before 9am. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm.. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday: Clouds to sun. Chance of a late day shower. High: 82