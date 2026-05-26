Tuesday News May 26, 2026

Reminder: If your windshield wipers are on, your headlights must be on. It’s state law (and other drivers can see you better!)

Today is world ‘Red Head’ day 😊

Blueberry Cheesecake day

Paper Airplane day https://www.hgtv.com/decorating/diy/how-to-make-a-paper-airplane

Thanks to Corporal Ryan Rae (and ‘Charlie’ -a Plott Hound) with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office, K9 team, for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show.

Join the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office for ‘Pups and Popsicles’ this Saturday (May 30) from 11 – 2pm at Tanglewood Park (the shell). It’s a FREE, family-friendly event featuring their incredible K-9 team! Check out Live demonstrations. Plus, food trucks and local vendors.https://www.facebook.com/GOFCSONC

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, May 26…

Covenant UMC on Skeet Club Road (HP) = 1:30pm – 6pm

American Legion Post 290 in King = 1:30pm – 5:30pm

First Baptist Church in Kernersville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Stokesdale United Methodist Church = 2pm – 7pm

Pfafftown Baptist Church on Transou Road = 3pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Parts of Western North Carolina are nervously on edge due to extreme weather.

Flash flooding was reported overnight in Hendersonville, Bat Cave, Chimney Rock, and surrounding mountain communities as relentless rain is impacting an area still recovering from Hurricane Helene.

Prayer concern: This isn’t just another storm, it’s reopening wounds many communities never fully healed from… https://toashevilleandbeyond.com/western-north-carolina-on-edge-as-flooding-threatens-communities-already-scarred-by-disaster/?

Topic: Using Credit Cards

That’s the next ‘Money Smart’ seminar this Wednesday afternoon (May 27) at 4pm at the Reynolda Branch Library in Winston-Salem.

*Hosted by Forsyth County Cooperative Extension. https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/event/eb/14949/

Note: Informative ‘Money Smart’ seminars will be held every Wednesday through July at the Reynolda Branch Library in Winston-Salem. https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/events

UPDATE: Sowing Strong Community Picnic planned for this Saturday has been moved to June 27 (due to last weekend’s rainfall.) All are welcome.

$5 dollar donation per person. Located in Pine Hall (Forsyth / Stokes line). Remember to bring your favorite homemade dessert to share on June 27.

Text to RSVP (336) 480-5874 www.sowingstrong.org

*Sowing Strong is our WBFJ Ministry of the month for May.

Local Baseball: Winston-Salem Dash vs the Rome Emperors

First pitch at 6:30pm. The Dash at home through Sunday (May 31).

https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/tickets/promotions

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem

A section of Ebert Street will be closed between Swaim Road and Brookhill Drive beginning this Thursday morning, May 28 and continuing through June 19.

Reason: To replace a failing drainage pipe under the road.

*Detour on Ardmore Road, Old Salisbury Road and Pope Road.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_6241d8ed-24cd-48a3-bbe0-aaac5422b0bb.html

Final Day: To bid on items from the closed K&W Cafeteria location off Healy Drive in Winston-Salem. An online auction ends today (May 26). A link on the News Blog.

https://bid.ironhorseauction.com/auctions/46922-bankruptcy-auction-of-k-w-cafeterias–healy-dr–winston-salem?

K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based icon of Southern comfort foods, went out of business on last December 1st – after 88 years. https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/article

An investigation is underway after an ATV accident involving an 11-year-old in Stoneville, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.The accident happened Monday afternoon with children riding in a trailer being pulled by an ATV in a wooded area. One of the children, who was struck by a tree limb and fell out of the trailer, was airlifted to a local hospital.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/child-tree-limb-stoneville-atv-crash-rockingham-county/71404365

On Monday, Pope Leo XIV (the 14th) stressing that control of artificial intelligence must not remain in the hands of “a few” while arguing that rapidly advancing technology is fueling world conflicts. He outlined his concerns along with broader proposals aimed at protecting humanity. CNN

May is Stoke Awareness Month

Stroke remains a leading cause of death and long-term disability in the US.

Remember F.A.S.T. if you experience ANY of the following symptoms:

Face: Does one side of the face droop?

Arms: Is one arm weak or numb?

Speech: Is speech slurred or difficult to understand?

Time: Call 911 immediately

Resources on our News Blog at wbfj.fm