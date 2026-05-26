Important deadlines: Property Tax Relief + Forsyth Co Property Tax Appeals

Don’t miss these important deadlines to apply…

Property Tax Relief application deadline is June 1st

Three different programs available for specific residents in all 100 counties in North Carolina

Application deadline is Monday, June 01, 2026

The Elderly or Disabled Exclusion applies for someone at least 65 years of age or someone who is totally or permanently disabled as of January 1, 2026, with a previous annual income of $38,800.

Those qualifying are billed for half their property value or $25,000, whichever is greater in the calculation of their tax bill.

The second option is the Disabled Veteran Exclusion. It’s available for totally or permanently disabled veterans or their unmarried surviving spouse. This option excludes $45,000 from the value of the property in the calculation of the tax bill.

The third option is the Circuit Breaker Deferment for property owners 65 years of age or permanently disabled as of January 1 who have owned and occupied the property for the last five years, had an income of less than $58,200, and have multiple non-spouse owners who all meet the standards. They pay taxes based on income. Income of $38,800 will pay 4 percent of their income and any amount of due taxes above that are deferred and accrue interest. That amount is added as a lien to the property. For income above $38,801 to $58,200, they pay 5 percent of their income and any amount of due taxes above that is deferred and added as a lien to the property.

Note: Property owners can only receive benefits from one of these tax relief programs at a time.

All the applications and additional forms can be found at forsyth.cc/tax or call 336-703-2300

Property Tax Appeal (Forsyth County Residents) filing deadline is June 30, 2026

The deadline to appeal the property tax value on real property like a home or land is June 30.

The form to appeal to the Board of Equalization and Review (BER) is available online and at the Tax Office in the Forsyth County Government Center, 201 N. Chestnut Street in Winston-Salem.

All the applications and additional forms can be found at forsyth.cc/tax or call 336-703-2300

Amanda Markle, Forsyth County Tax Assessor and Collector, shares more about these timely application deadlines with Verne (WBFJ)…