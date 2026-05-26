‘Pups and Popsicles’ Forsyth County Sheriff’s K9 team (May 30)

Join the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office for ‘Pups and Popsicles’ this Saturday (May 30) from 11 – 2pm at Tanglewood Park (the shell).

It’s a FREE, family-friendly event featuring their incredible K-9 team! Check out Live demonstrations. Plus, food trucks and local vendors.https://www.facebook.com/GOFCSONC

Thanks to Corporal Ryan Rae (and ‘Charlie’ -a Plott Hound K9) with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office, K9 team, for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show (Wally + Verne).