SUN@5: Suicide and the Christian Community

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 31, 2026)

Suicide and the Christian Community, helping to reduce the stigma.

Dr Gus Thomas

Executive Director of Associates in Christian Counseling in Winston-Salem.

Connect with Associates in Christian Counseling by call 336-896-0065 or email info@christiancounseling.org

https://christiancounseling.org/

May is Mental Health Awareness Month

“God whispers to us in our pleasure, speaks in our conscience, but shouts to us in our pain.” C.S. Lewis

Note: If you or someone close to you is having a mental health crisis, there is help. Call or text 9-8-8 immediately.