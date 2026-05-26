SUN@5: Suicide and the Christian Community
This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 31, 2026)
Suicide and the Christian Community, helping to reduce the stigma.
Dr Gus Thomas
Executive Director of Associates in Christian Counseling in Winston-Salem.
Connect with Associates in Christian Counseling by call 336-896-0065 or email info@christiancounseling.org
https://christiancounseling.org/
May is Mental Health Awareness Month
“God whispers to us in our pleasure, speaks in our conscience, but shouts to us in our pain.” C.S. Lewis
Note: If you or someone close to you is having a mental health crisis, there is help. Call or text 9-8-8 immediately.