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SUN@5: Suicide and the Christian Community

wbfj-verne
May 26, 2026

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 31, 2026)

 

Suicide and the Christian Community, helping to reduce the stigma.

 

Dr Gus Thomas

Executive Director of Associates in Christian Counseling in Winston-Salem.

Connect with Associates in Christian Counseling by call 336-896-0065 or email info@christiancounseling.org

https://christiancounseling.org/

 

May is Mental Health Awareness Month

“God whispers to us in our pleasure, speaks in our conscience, but shouts to us in our pain.”   C.S. Lewis

 

Note: If you or someone close to you is having a mental health crisis, there is help. Call or text 9-8-8 immediately.

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