Friday News: November 25, 2022

November 25, 2022

ONE MONTH til CHRISTMAS DAY

 

Consumer Reports: ‘Keep your receipt for gift returns’.  Some stores give up to 180 days to return a gift, others have a much smaller window. Either way, make sure you keep receipts & give gift receipts. The best shot at getting that refund or store credit is to make sure you don’t open any of the packaging and save a gift receipt if you have one. BTW: ‘There is no law requiring stores to take your returned items.’ www.consumerreports.org/returns-refunds-exchanges/guide-to-returning-gifts-a

 

What about those Thanksgiving leftovers? The USDA suggests eating refrigerated leftovers within 3 to 4 days.

For people who are unsure about whether they’ll be able to eat leftovers by Sunday or Monday after Thanksgiving, freeze or throw out those left overs.

https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/11/22/leftovers-lets-keep-best-part-thanksgiving-safe

 

The story behind that ‘Green Bean Casserole’…

The holiday dish was created in the 1950s by a Campbell Soup Company employee (named Dorcas Reilly) as a new way to use Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom soup (and boost sales of the product).  CNN

 

Still in Theaters. Due to overwhelming demand, the first two episodes of “The Chosen- Season Three” can be seen in Theaters through next Thursday, (Dec 1). *The Chosen is the first-ever multi-season TV show about the life of Jesus.   Locations + Ticket info: https://www.fathomevents.com/events/The-Chosen-Season-3-Episode-1-2

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2022/october/the-chosen-season-3-to-premiere-on-big-screen-were-going-wherever-god-parts-the-seas

 

Several chaplains with the Billy Graham ‘Rapid Response Team’ are in Colorado Springs to offer emotional and spiritual care to this community – after that deadly nightclub shooting last weekend. Please pray for all those impacted by the shooting.

https://billygraham.org/story/rapid-response-team-chaplains-respond-to-mass-shooting-in-colorado/

 

 

High School Football Play-offs (Friday nite)

Piedmont Triad teams advancing to the semi-finals TONIGHT (Nov 25)

      Mt Airy, Eastern Guilford, Andrews, Eastern Randolph and Reidsville.

*State High School championship games set for Dec 9 +10.

https://www.citizen-times.com/story/sports/high-school/2022/11/19/nc-high-school-football-playoffs-scores-2022-nchsaa-third-round-north-carolina/69659187007/

 

 

College Football

(FRI) NC State vs Carolina. Kick off at 3:30pm this afternoon in Chapel Hill.

(SAT)

Wake Forest at Duke.  Kick off at 3:30pm on Saturday. www.godeacs.com

App State at Georgia Southern.  Kick off at 6pm on Saturday.

 

