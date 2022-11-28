Monday News: November 28, 2022

Today is Cyber Monday

27 days til Christmas. 33 days left in 2022.

Celebrating the Advent Season. This past Sunday (Nov 27), we lit the first candle of Advent…symbolizing ‘Hope’. The word “Advent” is derived from the Latin word adventus, meaning “coming.” Remembering the (birth of Jesus) and anticipating the eventual second coming of Christ for his church.

Embracing Hope, Love, Joy and Peace during Advent, and beyond.

https://www.crosswalk.com/special-coverage/christmas-and-advent/the-beautiful-meaning-and-purpose-of-advent.html

Celebrating ‘Advent’ as a family…

When the Christmas season rolls around, we often place expectations that it will be “the best Christmas ever,” but we end up disappointed, stressed out and exhausted.

On today’s Focus on the Family daily broadcast, Josh and Christi Straub urge us all to remember the true meaning of the Advent season, offering ways to sidestep the stress by being fully present with family and reflecting on the joy of the season.

Listen TONIGHT at 9pm on your ‘family’ station, WBFJ.

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/episodes/broadcast/celebrating-advent-as-a-family/

Consumer Reports: ‘Keep your receipt for gift returns’

Some stores give up to 180 days to return a gift, others have a much smaller window. Either way, make sure you keep receipts & give gift receipts. The best shot at getting that refund or store credit is to make sure you don’t open any of the packaging and save a gift receipt if you have one. BTW: ‘There is no law requiring stores to take your returned items.’ www.consumerreports.org/returns-refunds-exchanges/guide-to-returning-gifts-a

What about those Thanksgiving leftovers? Today is the day!

The USDA suggests eating refrigerated leftovers within 3 to 4 days of preparation.

For people who are unsure about whether they’ll be able to eat leftovers by Sunday or Monday after Thanksgiving, freeze or throw out those left overs.

https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/11/22/leftovers-lets-keep-best-part-thanksgiving-safe

“Thanksgiving miracle” A cruise ship passenger fell overboard and was rescued on Thanksgiving day by the US Coast Guard in the Gulf of Mexico after staying afloat for a dozen or more hours in 70-degree water.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/november/thanksgiving-miracle-missing-cruise-ship-passenger-found-ok-in-water

Unprecedented protests are spreading across Communist China over the country’s extreme “zero-COVID” restrictions. Demonstrations have spread to eight cities, including the capital city of Beijing.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/28/china/china-lockdown-protests-covid-explainer-intl-hnk/index.html

At the Box Office, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ still dominating the Box Office over the extended Thanksgiving holiday. ‘The Chosen: Season 3 is still in the Top 10 (#10 in it’s 2nd weekend). *Due to overwhelming demand, the first two episodes of “The Chosen- Season Three” can be seen in theaters through this Thursday, (Dec 1).

BTW: The Chosen is the first-ever multi-season TV show about the life of Jesus.

https://www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/2022W47/?ref_=bo_hm_rw

Locations + Ticket info: https://www.fathomevents.com/events/The-Chosen-Season-3-Episode-1-2