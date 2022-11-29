Tuesday News: November 29, 2022

Today is Giving Tuesday

Today is also ‘Throw out those Thanksgiving leftovers day!!!

26 days til Christmas. 32 days left in 2022.

Traffic Alert: Downtown Winston-Salem. Sections of First and Second streets are scheduled to open to two-way traffic later tonight (Nov 29). First Street will open to two-way traffic from Peters Creek Parkway to Spruce Street while Second Street will open to two-way traffic from Peters Creek Parkway to Broad Street.

*A second phase of downtown street work will go into effect after the start of the new year. That phase will open most of Second Street between Broad and Spruce to two-way traffic.

*The conversions are part of a $2.8 million-dollar project that voters approved as part of the 2018 bond referendum. The project includes new pavement, curb work and signals. https://www.cityofws.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1131

Due to overwhelming demand, the first two episodes of “The Chosen- Season Three” can be seen in theaters through this Thursday, (Dec 1).

BTW: The Chosen is the first-ever multi-season TV show about the life of Jesus.

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman has been named the winner of the ACC’s Brian Piccolo Award. Hartman who underwent surgery for a blood clot earlier this season, went on to play the rest of his redshirt junior season where he became the school’s all-time leading passer. He also has 107 career touchdown passes and is tied for the most all-time in ACC history with one game to play. Hartman is forgoing his final season of eligibility and will likely give the NFL a shot.

And your word of the year (from Merriam-Webster) = ‘Gaslighting’.

Moravian Star Lighting at Baptist Hospital

Wednesday (Nov 30) from 5:45pm – 6:15pm

Since 1992, Wake Forest Baptist has provided a ‘beacon of hope’ to the Winston-Salem community through the lighting of a 31-foot Moravian star on top of the Medical Center’s North Tower. The one-of-a-kind star has 27 points that range in length from 7 feet to 11 feet (and weighing from 30 to 65 pounds each). Each of the 27 points is illuminated by a 100-watt bulb.

Sad News: Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. has passed.

He is best known for his TV roles in “Matlock” and “Walker, Texas Ranger” (as ‘Chuck Norris’ partner Jimmy’). Gilyard’s movie roles included “Top Gun” (Sundown)and followed it up as the computer whiz antagonist Theo in “Die Hard.” He was 66.

Update: President Biden is urging Congress to help stop a railroad strike before next month’s deadline to “avert a potentially crippling national rail shutdown.”

The urgency comes as rail workers in four unions have rejected a proposed contract. The major sticking points are paid sick leave and more flexible scheduling. Negotiators have until Dec. 9 to come to an agreement. Pray for an agreement to be reached…

Prayers for prace. Israeli journalists and fans are being harassed by fans and residents at the World Cup in Qatar. Later today: USA vs Iran in World Cup soccer action…

The Senate on Monday brought a bill to codify same-sex marriage protections one step closer to passage, voting to end debate on an amendment that features religious liberty protections sought by Republicans.

Vandals defaced the Focus on the Family’s office sign over Thanksgiving with a graffiti message blaming the ministry for a recent mass shooting at that nightclub in Colorado. Authorities confirmed they’re investigating the incident and currently have no suspects.

Reminder: “On May 3, 2023, the Transportation Security Administration will begin enforcing REAL ID requirements at airport security checkpoints. Federal agencies will begin requiring REAL ID-compliant licenses and IDs for admission to a variety of federal facilities,” says the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles. The original date was delayed because of the pandemic. Having a REAL ID is voluntary. However, you will have to have additional documentation, other than your state-issued driver’s license or ID card, to enter those places. To get a REAL ID, you will need to go to an N.C. DMV office in person with a number of documents. More information on the News Blog…

