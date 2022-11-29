Randy Wooden: “Are you talking too much?”
“Are you talking yourself out of the job during interviews?” Our job coach Randy Wooden, Director, Professional Center by Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC ) steps us through a balance of interview conversation.
Interpersonal communication:
55% body language
38% tone of voice
7% actual words
How everyday conversation differs from interviews
Three cues to watch for:
Nodding the head.
Sounds. (Hmmm, uh huh)
Words.
Right, sure, I understand, OK, that makes sense,
got it, I agree…
An Employer’s Two Primary Focus Areas When Hiring
Competency
“Hard Skills”
Key Words
Achievements
Culture Fit
“Soft Skills”
Examples of teamwork, problem solving, etc.
Do they “like” you? Personality, character
Great job search resource: O-Net-Online.org gives you a glimpse into the skills and educational requirement for hundreds of jobs in their "My Next Move" section.
