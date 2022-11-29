WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Randy Wooden: “Are you talking too much?”

Randy Wooden: “Are you talking too much?”

wbfj-admin
November 29, 2022

“Are you talking yourself out of the job during interviews?”  Our job coach Randy Wooden, Director, Professional Center by Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC ) steps us through a balance of interview conversation.      

Interpersonal communication: 

55% body language

38% tone of voice

7% actual words

How everyday conversation differs from interviews

Three cues to watch for:

Nodding the head.

Sounds.  (Hmmm, uh huh)

Words.

Right, sure, I understand, OK, that makes sense,

got it, I agree…

 An Employer’s Two Primary Focus Areas When Hiring

Competency

“Hard Skills”

Key Words

Achievements

Culture Fit

“Soft Skills”

Examples of teamwork, problem solving, etc.

Do they “like” you?  Personality, character

 

 LinkedIn sessions with Randy on Thursdays. Call or email to sign up! Phone:  (336) 407-7306.                                                      Email:  RWooden@GoodwillNWNC.org                                                                  Web:  www.GoodwillNWNC.org/ProCenter

 

Great job search resource: O-Net-Online.org gives you a glimpse into the skills and educational requirement for hundreds of jobs in their “My Next Move” section.  www.onetonline.org

Check out Randy’s latest article in the Winston-Salem Journal…

https://journalnow.com/business/randy-wooden-one-job-offer-is-nice-how-about-a-second-one/article

https://journalnow.com/business/randy-wooden-the-upcoming-recession-proximity-bias-and-your-career/article

 

 

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Wednesday Word

wbfj-admin
November 30, 2022

Wednesday News: November 30, 2022

wbfj-admin
November 30, 2022

WBFJ CHRISTMAS BLESSING

wbfj-admin
November 30, 2022

Christmas at the Carolina Theatre

wbfj-admin
November 29, 2022

Tuesday News: November 29, 2022

wbfj-admin
November 29, 2022

Community Events for December 2-4, 2022

wbfj-admin
November 29, 2022
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.