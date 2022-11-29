Randy Wooden: “Are you talking too much?”

“Are you talking yourself out of the job during interviews?” Our job coach Randy Wooden, Director, Professional Center by Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC ) steps us through a balance of interview conversation.

Interpersonal communication:

55% body language

38% tone of voice

7% actual words

How everyday conversation differs from interviews

Three cues to watch for:

Nodding the head.

Sounds. (Hmmm, uh huh)

Words.

Right, sure, I understand, OK, that makes sense,

got it, I agree…

An Employer’s Two Primary Focus Areas When Hiring

Competency

“Hard Skills”

Key Words

Achievements

Culture Fit

“Soft Skills”

Examples of teamwork, problem solving, etc.

Do they “like” you? Personality, character

