Christmas at the Carolina Theatre

November 29, 2022

Holiday happenings at the historic Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro.

Meagan Kopp with the Carolina Theatre of Greensboro shares with Verne (WBFJ) about ‘Christmas at the Carolina’ events now through December (and beyond).

Events

*Handel’s Messiah – presented by the Choral Society of Greensboro
Wednesday evening (Nov 30) at 7pm. FREE. Donations accepted…

*Troubadours’ Christmas Concert benefitting ‘A Room at the Inn’
Friday evening (Dec 2) at 7:30pm. FREE. Donations accepted…
The concert is a fundraiser made possible by area churches and local businesses to benefit the work of Room At The Inn.
A complimentary dessert reception follows the Concert, and guests are then invited to stay for a special screening of Disney’s ‘A Christmas Carol’. For more information on this event or to make a donation, please click here.

*Christmas at the Carolina (Theatre) – FREE community event
This Saturday morning (Dec 3) at 9am
Doors will open at 9am. Carols start on the stage at 9:30am, followed by the movie. Seating is limited.
See the FREE movie, enjoy a FREE soft drink & popcorn, SING ALONG with the theatre’s historic pipe organ, visit and take pictures with SANTA in the theatre’s Renaissance Room, PLUS have a chance to win a BRAND NEW BIKE!
This year’s movie is The Muppet Christmas Carol. THIS IS A NON-TICKETED EVENT – FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED
Stay downtown and catch the holiday parade afterward!
carolinatheatre.com/events/

Holiday movies at the Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro
December 12 – 23, 2022
Show times and ticket info: www.carolinatheatre.com

Meagan Kopp is the Director of Marketing & Public Relations with the Carolina Theatre of Greensboro, Inc and The Crown at the Carolina.

*As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show (Nov 30, 2022)

