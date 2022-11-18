‘The Chosen’ Season 3: Interesting facts

‘The Chosen’ Season 3.

The multi-season television series about Jesus and his disciples just might be the most popular Bible-based media project in modern entertainment history. It’s definitely the most popular Bible-based series in recent years.

The Chosen became the most successful crowdfunded media project of all time thanks to a donation-based straight-to-streaming strategy that has attracted more than 400 million views worldwide and an estimated 94 million viewers.

The Chosen team reached a new market last year with the release in theaters of Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers, a film/musical event that broke Fathom records for total gross and ticket sales. (Fathom was its distributor.)

Season 3 was filmed on a new 900-acre set in Texas

The 900-acre set is actually the new permanent home for the series to be shot – in Texas, near Midlothian just outside of Dallas.

The film campus includes an authentic-looking first-century village (Matthew’s home is the largest home of the disciples), a 30,000-square-foot soundstage (a football field could nearly fit inside), offices and a lake.

The new campus was built in partnership with the Salvation Army and its Camp Hoblitzelle, an adjacent property.

Up until Season 3, The Chosen “didn’t really have a home,” said Brad Fogarty, a crewmember.

“We’re doing seven seasons of this thing … and we needed a place to call home,” he said.

Although The Chosen will have priority, the film campus can be used to make other projects when the series is not in production.

Season 3 will include one of the most famous stories in the Bible: the miraculous feeding of the 5,000.

Although filmmakers could have used special effects to depict such a large crowd, they instead chose realism, inviting thousands of Chosen fans to the set. Fans sewed their own costumes. They paid their own way. (I personally know of a family who drove nearly 1,000 miles to take part – other families traveled even further.) All total, the “feeding of the 5,000” extras represented all 50 states and some 36 countries.

