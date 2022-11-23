WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home S@5: November 27, 2022

S@5: November 27, 2022

wbfj-admin
November 23, 2022

Segment one

Keith Hiatt, ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro shares more with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about strategies regarding Year End Tax Preparation. Listen now…

Think of it as a ‘financial check-up’ before December 31.   Start your year-end rough estimate of your taxes and financial situation NOW to help avoid surprises and identify actions to take to reduce tax burden before the ‘new year’.

Items discussed include…

#1 thing we all need to do NOW before tax season in the Spring.

Estimate your 2022 and 2023 taxable income soon.

Charitable giving before December 31.

Utilizing a ‘tax professional’ is priceless 😊http://www.breslowstarling.com/helpful-web-links.php                   Phone: 336-292-6872   /   https://www.irs.gov/

 

Segment Two

We’re talking faith, family and Fall with worship leader, Chris Tomlin.  His latest project (and single) is called ‘Always’. www.christomlin.com

 

 Segment Three 

Confused about all the different grades of fuel at some gas stations? Preston Bowden with ‘Brett’s Imports Limited’ in Midway suggests looking at your vehicle’s ‘original gas cap’ for ‘recommended fuel info specific to your car’. Listen now…

Experts also suggest checking your car’s manual (or your regular mechanic) before deciding which type of gasoline to fuel up with.)

*Connect with ‘Brett’s Imports Limited’ on Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/qualityhondacarcare

https://myfox8.com/news/gas-station-chain-sheetz-dropping-prices-to-1-99-for-thanksgiving-week/

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Nov 27, 2022)

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Thanksgiving Fun Facts

wbfj-admin
November 23, 2022

Wednesday Word

wbfj-admin
November 23, 2022

Wednesday News: November 23, 2022

wbfj-admin
November 23, 2022

Tuesday News: November 22, 2022

wbfj-admin
November 22, 2022

Monday News: November 21, 2022

wbfj-admin
November 21, 2022

Community Events for November 18-20, 2022

wbfj-admin
November 18, 2022
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.