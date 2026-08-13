Great Southeast Pollinator Census 2026 (August 21 + 22)  

We need you – to count!

Plan to participate in the Great Southeast Pollinator Census (August 21 + 22, 2026)

Listen to our conversation with Rebecca and Katherine (Agents with N.C. Cooperative Extension – Forsyth County Center) encourage everyone to count those pollinators on August 21 and 22!

Local events planned in Forsyth county…

Buzzworthy Gardens: Learn about pollinators and the Great Southeast Pollinator Census

August 15: Clemmons Branch Library and Southside Branch Library

August 22: Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center

I Spy a Pollinator!

Friday, August 21 – Second Harvest Food Bank

Saturday, August 22 – Old Salem Gardens, Ardmore Gateway Community Garden, Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center Library, Clemmons Community Garden, Main Street Garden of Promise, Happy Hill Park Meadow (as part of the Pollinator Palooza)

‘Pollinator Palooza’ planned for Saturday (August 22) from 11 am to 1 pm at Happy Hill Park Meadow in Winston-Salem.

Bring the family: Learn more about pollinators. Engage in fun activities like games, arts and crafts, hands on science, and a photo booth. Participate in the Great Southeast Pollinator Census.

Hosted by N.C. Cooperative Extension -Forsyth County Center in partnership with Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful

https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/lawn-garden/extension-master-gardener-volunteers/gsepc-forsyth/

Extension Master Gardener Volunteers at the Clemmons, Kernersville, Fairgrounds, and Cobblestone Farmers Markets with information about pollinators and the census.

Pollinator displays at Paddison Memorial Library and Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center Library.

https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/

Rebecca Craps, Natural Resources and Environmental Systems Agent

Katherine Tombs, Community Gardening Coordinator

New location! N.C. Cooperative Extension -Forsyth County Center is located at 7232 Forsyth Center Drive in Tobaccoville

*As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show with Wally and Verne on August 13, 2026