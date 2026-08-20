Thursday News August 20, 2026

BTS: First day for students at High Point Christian Academy

Today is Hawaiian Pizza day (pass the pineapple and ham) …Bacon lovers day…Lemonade day and today is national RADIO day.

Heat index values could reach 100 degrees this afternoon.

Stay hydrated. Limit your outdoor activities outside during the hottest part of the day.

Reminder: On a 90-degree day, a vehicle’s interior can quickly heat up to

over 100 degrees within 10 minutes. Up to 124 degrees within 30 minutes.

Drought Monitor update this morning: “Improving”

The Piedmont Triad is still dealing with drought, but recent rainfall is helping.

Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties are still suffering with ‘severe’ drought. The northern half of Guilford County is still in the ‘Extreme’ drought range. There has been improvement in our Western mountain counties. https://www.ncdrought.org/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, August 20…

King Moravian Church on Dalton Street = 1pm – 5:30pm

Mountain View Baptist Church in Hamptonville = 1pm – 5pm

Memorial UMC in Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Guilford College United Methodist in Greensboro = 1:30pm – 6pm

Davie County Library in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Election 2026: Many Forsyth County residents are receiving ‘voter registration mailers’ from The Voter Participation Center (VPC)/Center for Voter Information (CVI).

“The VPC and CVI are NOT affiliated with the Board of Elections in any way”.

Connect with Forsyth County BOE by calling (336) 703-2800 or click www.fcvotes.com

To confirm your actual voter registration information, please contact your specific county Board of Elections!

Officials are asking Surry County residents who have not yet reported storm damage from August 2 to do so through the county’s Damage Assessment Questionnaire, available on the Surry County website or directly online. Damage assessment teams will continue working until all reported damage has been reviewed. Questions? Please contact the Surry County Disaster Hotline at (336)-401-8299. https://forms.cloud.microsoft/g/MkG9PMCVSh

We need you, to count!

The Great Southeast Pollinator Census happening this Friday + Saturday (Aug 21 + 22)

Grab a copy of the official datasheet, a pencil, a hat, a drink, and a chair.

Identify a plant that has insects landing on it. Set a timer for 15 minutes.

Fill out the datasheet by putting a tally mark next to the type of insect you see each time it lands on the plant (Even if you think it is the same insect). After 15 minutes, enter your data online using the QR code or URL at the top of the datasheet. BTW: You can record as many more 15-minute observations as you like on Friday and Saturday!

https://extensiongardener.ces.ncsu.edu/featured-programs-2/gsepcinnc/participating-in-the-great-southeast-pollinator-census/

‘Pollinator Palooza’ this Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm at Happy Hill Park Meadow in Winston-Salem. Bring the family: Learn more about pollinators. Engage in fun activities like games, arts and crafts, hands on science, and a photo booth. Participate in the Great Southeast Pollinator Census. Hosted by N.C. Cooperative Extension -Forsyth County Center in partnership with Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful

https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/lawn-garden/extension-master-gardener-volunteers/gsepc-forsyth/

The 15th annual Winston-Salem Open begins this Saturday (August 22).

FREE admission to Saturday’s qualifying rounds with a donation of school supplies or canned foods! https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/

This Saturday is Kids’ Day at the Winston-Salem Open

Kids (ages 6 – 12) can enjoy tennis-related activities at Allegacy Field (where the Deacs usually play football). No tennis experience necessary. Registration is required.

https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/en/tournament/kids-day

*Winston-Salem Open (August 22- 29) at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex.

Tragic. Two Milligan University sophomores were killed and seven others injured early Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck the school’s cycling team. The 69-year-old driver, John Benfield of Newland, faces multiple charges. An investigation is ongoing.

Milligan University is a private Christ-centered university in Northeast Tennessee.

Please keep the Milligan community in your prayers.

https://people.com/2-tennessee-college-students-killed-in-highway-crash-7-injured-in-cycling-team-crash-12064112

Health officials are worried about the spread of measles, which has been rising nationally. The State Health Department is reminding parents and guardians to please keep ‘up to date’ with their children’s vaccination schedules. https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/article

One of our state’s biggest college basketball rivalries is coming to Greensboro.

The Tarheels and Wolfpack will face off in the Tobacco Road Classic at First Horizon Coliseum on December 15. Tickets go on sale Sept. 10. Press Release

Demon Hunter vs KPop Demon Hunters: See you in court?

Christian metal band Demon Hunter (as heard on CrossRoad Radio) is suing Netflix in a trademark lawsuit asking the court to stop Netflix from using the KPop Demon Hunters name for recorded music, live shows and merchandise, and to award unspecified damages. Demon Hunter (the Christian group), who have been releasing music and touring for 25 years, said Netflix’s plan for a global concert tour, along with the movie and merchandise, means there is “almost complete overlap” with the Kpop franchise.

Read the full story on the News Blog: https://www.ccmmagazine.com/…/demon-hunter-is-suing-k…/

Jesus spoke to the Pharisees saying…

“I am the light of the world. If you follow me, you won’t have to walk in darkness, because you will have the light that leads to life.”

John 8:12 NLT