WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Reducing suicide in NC

Reducing suicide in NC

wbfj-verne
June 15, 2023

Sobering. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth ages 10 to 18 in North Carolina, and the third leading cause of death for those ages 19 to 34, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

*UNC Chapel Hill is starting a statewide initiative to help lower the number of youth suicides.  Carolina Across 100 is collaborating with UNC Suicide Prevention Institute on the initiative. Participating communities will work with local government agencies, school systems, institutions of higher education, health-care providers and faith- and community-based organizations. Communities may apply to participate in the program through July 28, 2023.

The application is available at  https://carolinaacross100.unc.edu/wellbeing.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/carolina-across-100-launches-youth-suicide-prevention-initiative/article_e7df8fa2-0935-11ee-811b-4f78dc935f0c.html?

 

 

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Thursday News: JUNE 15, 2023

wbfj-verne
June 15, 2023

Area Blood Drives for June 2023

wbfj-verne
June 15, 2023

Pat Robertson homegoing service to be livestreamed June 19

wbfj-verne
June 15, 2023

Patriotic Celebrations

wbfj-kurt
June 14, 2023

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
June 14, 2023

Wednesday News: JUNE 14, 2023

wbfj-verne
June 14, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.