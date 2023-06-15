Reducing suicide in NC

Sobering. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth ages 10 to 18 in North Carolina, and the third leading cause of death for those ages 19 to 34, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

*UNC Chapel Hill is starting a statewide initiative to help lower the number of youth suicides. Carolina Across 100 is collaborating with UNC Suicide Prevention Institute on the initiative. Participating communities will work with local government agencies, school systems, institutions of higher education, health-care providers and faith- and community-based organizations. Communities may apply to participate in the program through July 28, 2023.

The application is available at https://carolinaacross100.unc.edu/wellbeing.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/carolina-across-100-launches-youth-suicide-prevention-initiative/article_e7df8fa2-0935-11ee-811b-4f78dc935f0c.html?