Friday News: JUNE 16, 2023

Wake Forest Baseball (Omaha) College World Series – First Round Play. Saturday’s game (June 17) Wake Forest vs Stanford 2pm (ESPN)

https://www.ncaa.com/news/baseball/article/2023-06-16/2023-ncaa-baseball-bracket-mens-college-world-series-scores-schedule-omaha

Devastated. The Texas Panhandle town of Perryton is in recovery mode this morning after a tornado struck the city on Thursday, claiming the lives of 3 people and injuring dozens of others. Power remains out for the entire town. The extreme weather is expected to continue later today in the South.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/weather/texas-tornado-three-dead-dozens-injured/

Your next concert ticket might not have hidden fees.

The White House and ticketing companies, such as Live Nation, announced a plan yesterday to include fees upfront in the total price.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/15/business/live-nation-ticketmaster-fees-biden/index.html

Survey: Five key shark species are vanishing. Researchers are blamed ‘overfishing’ for the decline. Could be bad for the ocean ecosystem…

https://news.mongabay.com/2023/06/several-reef-sharks-at-greater-threat-of-extinction-than-thought-study-shows/

Mercedes-Benz is bringing ChatGPT into its driving experience?

New vehicles will be equipped with powerful software – able to engage in realistically human-like dialog… like a built-in carpool buddy.

*Artificial Intelligence or AL for short?

https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/15/business/mercedes-benz-chatgpt/index.html

Halfway point at the Madhouse?

Bowman Gray Stadium’s 75th season of racing is at it’s halfway point this Saturday night and the points’ races continue to be close. www.bowmangrayracing.com

Focus on the Family has created a new 60-second pro-life video ad highlighting the importance of accurate language to describe an unborn child. In the 60 second spot titled “It’s a Baby,” rather than using the term “baby,” each scene awkwardly — and intentionally — features expectant mothers and fathers using the word “fetus.”

“The culture has gotten too comfortable using antiseptic scientific terms to dehumanize a child in the womb. We wanted to challenge that by plainly and simply showing — in situations we’re all familiar with — that it’s a baby. And to call it anything else just doesn’t make sense.” -Jim Daly, President of Focus on the Family

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KZH5RKvMbJo