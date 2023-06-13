S@5: Headache Awareness + Alzheimer’s Awareness

June is National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month

Dr. Lauren Strauss, pediatric neurologist with Brenner Children’s Hospital Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

Dr Strauss will explain the differences between headaches and migraines with a focus on children and teens.

-What causes a headache? A Migraine?

-What’s ‘normal’?

-When should a youngster see a specialist?

-OTC pain relievers

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

Katherine L. Lambert, CEO Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter

Kathrine explains about the disease as well as ways to help caregivers.

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 18, 2023)