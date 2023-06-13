S@5: Headache Awareness + Alzheimer’s Awareness

WHAT'S NEW
June 13, 2023

June is National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month

Dr. Lauren Strauss, pediatric neurologist with Brenner Children’s Hospital  Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

 

Dr Strauss will explain the differences between headaches and migraines with a focus on children and teens.

-What causes a headache? A Migraine?

-What’s ‘normal’?

-When should a youngster see a specialist?

-OTC pain relievers

Helpful Links…

https://www.wakehealth.edu/specialty/h/headache-program

https://www.wakehealth.edu/providers/s/lauren-doyle-strauss

 

 

PLUS…

 

 

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

 Katherine L. Lambert, CEO                                                       Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter

Kathrine explains about the disease as well as ways to help caregivers.

10 Early Signs and Symptoms of Alzheimer’s https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/10_signs

 

Importance of receiving an early diagnosis https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/diagnosis

 

Facts and Figures: (alz.org/facts)

Help for the caregiver: www.alz.org/northcarolina

24-Hour Helpline 1-800-272-3900

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 18, 2023)

 

