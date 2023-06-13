S@5: Headache Awareness + Alzheimer’s Awareness
June is National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month
Dr. Lauren Strauss, pediatric neurologist with Brenner Children’s Hospital Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist
Dr Strauss will explain the differences between headaches and migraines with a focus on children and teens.
-What causes a headache? A Migraine?
-What’s ‘normal’?
-When should a youngster see a specialist?
-OTC pain relievers
Helpful Links…
https://www.wakehealth.edu/specialty/h/headache-program
https://www.wakehealth.edu/providers/s/lauren-doyle-strauss
PLUS…
June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month
Katherine L. Lambert, CEO Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter
Kathrine explains about the disease as well as ways to help caregivers.
10 Early Signs and Symptoms of Alzheimer’s https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/10_signs
Importance of receiving an early diagnosis https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/diagnosis
Facts and Figures: (alz.org/facts)
Help for the caregiver: www.alz.org/northcarolina
24-Hour Helpline 1-800-272-3900
*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 18, 2023)