Monday News: JUNE 19, 2023

Excessive rainfall (at times) for central NC including the Triad. Several rounds of heavy showers (and thunderstorms) will continue thru Friday.

Summer Solstice: First day of Summer is this Wednesday, June 21 (at 10:58am). Wednesday may be the longest ‘soggy’ day of the year?

You really ‘are what you eat’? There seems to be a health food connection associated with areas of the world where people live extraordinarily long and healthy lives. People across these areas consume a ‘high intake of plant-based foods and a low intake of meat and processed foods’. While there’s no single food that can magically extend your life, there are plenty of foods that we all can eat in combination with one another that may help reduce your risk of disease and bring health. They include nuts, turmeric, extra-virgin olive oil, Green tea, onions, whole grains and berries. Read more…

https://www.eatthis.com/foods-for-longer-life/?utm_source

Greensboro’s newest Lidl store opens next Wednesday (June 28). The first 100 customers in line at the new Lidl located on Martinsville Road (off Lawndale and Pisgah Church Road) will receive ‘special gift cards’ – ranging from $5 to $100 each! This is the 28th Lidl store in North Carolina. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/lidl-reveals-grand-opening-date-for-newest-greensboro-store/83-41f4bbce-a358-49a3-b758-2d7e0c1baa80

College World Series – First Round Play in Omaha.

Wake Forest Baseball, coming off a win over Stanford on Saturday (3-2), the Deacs play LSU later this evening (June 19) First pitch at 7pm on ESPN.

https://www.ncaa.com/news/baseball/article/2023-06-16/2023-ncaa-baseball-bracket-mens-college-world-series-scores-schedule-omaha

North Carolina Zoo: Voting ends TODAY at 4pm.

The latest baby giraffe born at the Zoo last month (May 20) needs a name.

Again, voting ends TODAY at 4pm. Vote here: https://forms.gle/ZKSq2mAUJERTvrLP9

The 6 options are: Fenn, Nelson, Mosi, Jackson, Tamu and Bongani…

The name will be announced this Wednesday, June 21 on World Giraffe Day.

Longtime Good Morning Show anchor Tracey McCain is leaving WFMY News 2.

From this News 2 website, “McCain, whose bright smile started your day for nearly two decades, has decided to leave the news business to spend more time with her family and ultimately begin a personal fitness brand…”

Tracey reflects that “School just got out and my kids have planned a full schedule of things to do and summer trips for us to take. I’ll be busy – just not waking up at 1:50 a.m. anymore (to be on the Good Morning Show). My children are 7, 5, and 2. Right now, Josiah, Simone and Julian need me at home,” said McCain. “They’re growing up so fast. I don’t want to miss it!”

Tracey, her husband, Jaron, and their three children will continue to live in Guilford County. *Tracey McCain’s final Good Morning Show will be this Friday, June 23.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/good-morning-show/wfmy-news-2-tracey-mccain-good-morning-show-anchor-leaving-news-industry-for-more-time-with-family-and-to-start-a-personal-fitness-brand/83

Fans of Jeopardy! were stunned during a recent episode when three contestants couldn’t answer a seemingly “simple” question about the Lord’s Prayer.

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik (pronounced MY-im Bee-ALL-ick) read the clue….

Matthew 6:9 says ‘Our Father which art in heaven’ this ‘be thy name.'”

Not one of the three contestants even attempted to answer the clue with a question.

“Hallowed be thy name,” the host told the contestants after the buzzer.

NOTE: In Matthew, chapter 6, verses 9-13, Jesus told his disciples how to pray, and since then it has been one of the most famous prayers in human history.

After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors.

And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen. Matthew 6:9-13 KJV

https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/jeopardy-contestants-cant-answer-easy-clue-lords-prayer-biblical-illiteracy-rise?utm_source=news&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=news-eu-newsquickstart&utm_content=20230619-7077937&inid=8ef1e8ee-02b9-47db-abc6-6b9446376546&mot=049259

Silver Alert has been cancelled for a missing 85-year-old.

Winston-Salem police saying that Donald Swaim was found safe on Sunday. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/winston-salem-police-searching-for-missing-85-year-old/83-0ccfa7f9-d02d-4153-92c8-929c7efffb46

Police are investigating after multiple people were injured in several shootings over the weekend in Winston-Salem. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/a-string-of-shootings-in-winston-salem-leaves-multiple-people-injured/

Today is ‘Juneteenth’. Yes, it’s a federal holiday, but Juneteenth helps to explain more about our complicated history of the United States.

According to New York Times bestselling author Dr. Jemar Tisby, Juneteenth suggests that “knowing and acknowledging the history paints a complete picture of what freedom is in America.”

“It represents June 19th, 1865, when enslaved people in Texas first learned of their emancipation. Major General Granger of the Union Army came to Texas and issued General Order #3, in that he said, ‘all l enslaved people of Texas are free.'”

At the time, Texas was the farthest state West and the last to hear of freedom more than two years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. As the news spread, the shock for some 250,000 enslaved Texans quickly turned to celebration (most of the celebrations over the years were done in local churches, in private).

Juneteenth combines the words ‘June’ and ‘Nineteenth,’ but according to Dr Tisby it was originally referred to as Jubilee Day – a biblical reference the book of Leviticus, which tells the story of how the Israelites celebrated their freedom from slavery in Egypt. Faith formed the foundation of what would become America’s most recent federal holiday.

Read more on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/juneteenth-dive-biblical-roots-americas-newest-federal-holiday