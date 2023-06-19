WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

wbfj-verne
June 19, 2023

24-Hour Helpline 1-800-272-3900

Katherine L. Lambert, CEO,  Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter shares more about the disease and ways to help caregivers!  Listen now…

 

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

10 Early Signs and Symptoms of Alzheimer’s
www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/10_signs

Importance of receiving an early diagnosis
www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/diagnosis

Facts and Figures: (alz.org/facts)

Help for the caregiver at www.alz.org/northcarolina

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
June 19, 2023

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
June 19, 2023

World Refugee Awareness

wbfj-verne
June 19, 2023

Juneteenth reflections

wbfj-verne
June 19, 2023

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
June 19, 2023

VOTE: Baby giraffe at NC Zoo needs a name

wbfj-verne
June 19, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.