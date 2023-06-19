June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month
24-Hour Helpline 1-800-272-3900
Katherine L. Lambert, CEO, Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter shares more about the disease and ways to help caregivers! Listen now…
10 Early Signs and Symptoms of Alzheimer’s
www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/10_signs
Importance of receiving an early diagnosis
www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/diagnosis
Facts and Figures: (alz.org/facts)
Help for the caregiver at www.alz.org/northcarolina