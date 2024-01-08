Homeowners’ insurance rate hike (Public Comments forum on Jan 22)

Rates going up?? The North Carolina Rate Bureau (NCRB) has requested a 42.2% increase in homeowners’ insurance rates effective August 1, according to a press release from NC Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey. The NCRB is the organization that represents companies that write insurancepublic comment forum on Jan 212 policies in our state.

A public comment forum will be held on Jan. 22 from 10 am to 4:30 pm at the North Carolina Department of Insurance’s Jim Long Hearing Room in the Albemarle Building, 325 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC 27603.

A virtual public comment forum link is available on Jan 22… https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=mb3fe10c8f69bbedd2aaece485915db7e

Emailed public comments should be sent by Feb. 2 to: NCDOI.2024Homeowners@ncdoi.gov.

Written public comments must be sent to Kimberly W. Pearce, Paralegal III, by Feb. 2 and addressed to 1201 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1201.

https://www.carolinajournal.com/nc-rate-bureau-requests-42-increase-in-homeowners-insurance-rates/