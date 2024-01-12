Friday News for January 12, 2024

Wind Advisory for all of central North Carolina including the Triad this afternoon through early Saturday morning.

Gusty winds up to 45 mph

Please secure outdoor items (trash cans, patio furniture…)

Use caution driving (especially high-profile vehicles). Isolated power outages possible…

One Triad school system will start ‘sooner’ this Fall. The Winston-Salem / Forsyth school board approving a new school calendar (2024-2025) this week…

The first day of school for students will be Monday, Aug. 12, 2024,

and the last day will be Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/winston-salem-forsyth-county-schools-to-start-early-next-year/83

A statement from the Nix family posted after yesterday’s funeral service…

“On behalf of our entire family, we want to express our gratitude for all the love, support, and heartfelt gestures in honor of Dale. Thank you for sharing your memories of him and for honoring his legacy of service to this community in such meaningful ways. We thank the community again and ask for continued prayers.”

*Check out a link to the ‘Help A Hero Fund’ on the News Blog

https://helpahero.com/campaign/sergeant-philip-dale-nix-memorial-fund

Fruit Stripe Gum, known for its bold colors and zebra mascot, is being discontinued after 50 years on the market, according to Ferrara Candy.

Fruit Stripe Gum was invented in the late 1960s by James Parker. The brand later adopted a zebra mascot named Yipes, and the slogan “Yipes! Stripes!” There were five flavors — Wet n’ Wild Melon, Cherry, Lemon, Orange and Peach Smash —and each stick’s wrapper doubled as a temporary tattoo. And yes, the wrapper IS edible.

https://www.wric.com/news/human-interest/food/fruit-stripe-gum-discontinued-after-more-than-50-years/?

Eggs are getting more expensive at grocery stores as bird flu has once again struck the industry. CNN

‘First’ piece of mail sent using a stamp could fetch $2.5 million at auction

A letter from 1840 may become one of the most valuable pieces of postal history ever to be been auctioned.

Election 2024: Early voting for the upcoming March 5th Primary Election begins February 15, 2024. View your sample Primary ballot (party specific), learn more about the voter ID requirement and registration info on the News Blog. www.ncsbe.gov/

College Hoops (Saturday)

*Wake Forest at home against Virginia on Saturday afternoon (2pm) at the Joel.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/basketball/

The Biden administration will start canceling student loans for some borrowers starting in February as part of a new repayment plan called SAVE. Borrowers will be eligible for cancellation if they are enrolled in the new SAVE plan, if they originally borrowed $12,000 or less to attend college, and if they have made at least 10 years of payments. https://www.npr.org/2024/01/12/1224265472/student-loan-forgiveness-save-plan

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Today Friday (Jan 12)

Spears Family YMCA (Greensboro) = 1:30 – 6pm

Saturday (JAN 13)

Southside Recreation Center

High Point, NC 27260

09:30 AM – 02:00 PM

Williams Memorial CME Church

High Point, NC 27260

07:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Sharon United Methodist Church

5330 Sharon Chruch Road

Lewisville, NC 27023

09:00 AM – 01:30 PM

Sunday (JAN 14)

Mount Pleasant Church

6516 Old Greensboro Road

Thomasville, NC 27360

12:00 PM – 04:30 PM

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

FREE radon test kits are now available from the EPA thru your local State Health Department. The kits are also available online at radon.ncdhhs.gov.

NOTE: Radon is an odorless, colorless gas and is currently the leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers. It is released from the ground into outdoor air but can accumulate and reach harmful levels when trapped in homes and other buildings.

Radon kits can also be purchased from the National Radon Program Services website, or at a discounted price year-round at https://forsyth.cc/EAP/radon.aspx.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/north-carolina-is-giving-away-free-radon-testing-kets-heres-how-to-get-one/article

The US and UK militaries launched joint strikes against multiple Houthi targets in Yemen on Thursday in response to the Iran-backed group’s attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea.

Bill Belichick moves on from The Patriots. Legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick confirmed he is leaving the New England Patriots after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl titles.