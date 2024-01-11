WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home SUN@5: 911 BABIES

SUN@5: 911 BABIES

wbfj-verne
January 11, 2024

“Shelter for today. Hope for tomorrow”
Eddie DeHart shares with Verne (WBFJ) about 911 BABIES, created to provide shelter, hope and discipleship to homeless mothers with babies in Rowan and surrounding counties.  Listen now…

 

911 BABIES, located in beautiful Woodleaf, NC, was founded in 2001 by Eddie and Crystal DeHart.  The pro-Life ministry provides a one year discipleship program offering parenting skills and life skills while establishing healthy relationships with others and God.
*January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

Learn more about volunteer opportunities and ways to support 911 BABIES at www.911Babies.com

911 BABIES is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (January 2024)

*As heard on Sunday@5 on WBFJ (January 14, 2024)

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
January 12, 2024

Friday News for January 12, 2024

wbfj-verne
January 12, 2024

Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention

wbfj-verne
January 11, 2024

Thursday News for January 11, 2024

wbfj-verne
January 11, 2024

Non-Profit Ministries

wbfj-kurt
January 10, 2024

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
January 10, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.