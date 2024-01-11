SUN@5: 911 BABIES

“Shelter for today. Hope for tomorrow”

Eddie DeHart shares with Verne (WBFJ) about 911 BABIES, created to provide shelter, hope and discipleship to homeless mothers with babies in Rowan and surrounding counties. Listen now…

911 BABIES, located in beautiful Woodleaf, NC, was founded in 2001 by Eddie and Crystal DeHart. The pro-Life ministry provides a one year discipleship program offering parenting skills and life skills while establishing healthy relationships with others and God.

*January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

Learn more about volunteer opportunities and ways to support 911 BABIES at www.911Babies.com

911 BABIES is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (January 2024)

