Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month January 11th is Human Trafficking Awareness Day

Wear BLUE Day Brandi Bynum, DHS Blue Campaign Program Manager, shares more with Verne (WBFJ) about the prevalence of human trafficking in the U.S. and how to recognize and report suspected trafficking. She will also share how you can help the Blue Campaign tackle trafficking by participating in #WearBlueDay on January 11 and throughout the year. Human trafficking is a serious and complex problem that affects millions across the globe, including right here in the United States. Human trafficking occurs in cities, suburbs, and rural areas throughout the U.S. and victims can be any age, gender, ethnicity, or socioeconomic background. For over a decade, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Blue Campaign has been committed to increasing awareness on the issue to combat and ultimately end human trafficking. Hotline # 1 888 373 7888 Learn more: dhs.gov/blue-campaign

Brianna Racchini, Executive Director of Triad Ladder of Hope, shares with Verne (WBFJ) about potential ‘warning signs’ of human trafficking. Triad Ladder of Hope is a non-profit (faith-based) organization dedicated to the prevention, education, and serving victims of human trafficking. Listen now…

Cindy King, executive director with AbolitionNC, shares more with Verne (WBFJ) about the two biggest ‘trafficking’ problems in North Carolina. And, how last summer’s release of ‘Sound of Freedom’ has been good for ‘awareness’ but falls short in one area – education. Listen now…