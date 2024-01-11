Thursday News for January 11, 2024

‘Black Ice’ reported at several spots throughout the Triad this morning.

The Celebration of Life service for Officer Philip Dale Nix is planned for 2pm this afternoon at Westover Church in Greensboro. *The service is open to the public and will also be livestreamed. https://www.facebook.com/westoverchurch

Traffic Alert in Greensboro

Processional around 11am ahead of the funeral for that Greensboro police officer…

The public can view the ‘processional’ as it leaves Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home on West Gate City Blvd (11am) and makes its way to Westover Church (Muirs Chapel Rd).

Note: The public is asked to NOT gather along Muirs Chapel Rd near the church.

Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home – 6000 West Gate City Boulevard

To Highway 73 North…To I-840 (follow signs for PTI/Martinsville)

To exit 104 for West Friendly Avenue (Westover Church)

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/greensboro-police-sergeant-dale-nix-funeral-processional-details-and-how-to-watch/83-c60faaea-ec50-4309-8f7d-b7ff26a2011c

Former Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton says she is “blessed” to be alive after battling a life-threatening form of pneumonia this past fall.

In an interview on NBC’s “Today” show, the 55-year-old Retton struggled to take deep breaths but shared that she is “grateful” for everyone who prayed for her while she was ill. Retton added that she is determined to fight each day during her road to recovery.

Check out the emotional ‘Today Show’ interview, on the News Blog. https://www2.cbn.com/news/health/olympic-gold-medalist-mary-lou-retton-faced-eyes-death-during-pneumonia-battle?

Another Dollar General going up in northern Davidson county?

Construction can begin on a proposed Dollar General in Welcome -along Old Highway 52 next to the former Kerley’s Barbecue location – after a unanimous vote by the Davidson County commissioners Monday night. NC-DOT will be working with the developer (Teramore Development of Salisbury) to install turn lanes to address getting traffic in and out of the property safely.

BTW: The new store model will be called a Dollar General Fresh, sell more fresh vegetables and fruits than older Dollar General stores.www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/commissioners-approve-rezoning-to-allow-new-dollar-general-in-davidson-county

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Today (Jan 11)

Clemmons Presbyterian Church = 2:30pm – 7pm

Stokes Family YMCA (King) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Friday (Jan 12)

Spears Family YMCA (Greensboro) = 1:30 – 6pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Today (January 11) is Human Trafficking Awareness Day

Check out the News Blog for interviews and resources regarding Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention.

-Cindy King with Abolition NC

–Brianna Racchini (BREE-ah-nah Rah-KEE-NEE) with Triad Ladder of Hope,

*January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month

New scent for the New Year? Native, the clean personal care company, is thrilled about its new limited-edition collection ‘smells’…

Caramel Coconut

Trefoils (blends of vanilla, lemon, and buttercream)

Lemon

Peanut Butter

Thin Mint

Yes, all inspired by some of the most popular Girl Scout Cookies…?

The collection is available at Target or online at www.nativecos.com

https://news.pg.com/news-releases/news-details/2023/Inspired-By-Some-Of-The-Most-Popular-Girl-Scout-Cookies-Native-Announces-New-Limited-Edition-Collection/default.aspx?

College Hoops from Wednesday night…

The Tarheels over the Wolfpack (67-54) in Raleigh.

Virginia Tech over Clemson (87-72). HPU over UNC-Asheville (84-79)

*Wake Forest at home against Virginia on Saturday afternoon (2pm) at the Joel.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/basketball/

Election 2024: Early voting for the upcoming March 5th Primary Election begins February 15, 2024. View your sample Primary ballot (party specific), learn more about the voter ID requirement and registration info on the News Blog. www.ncsbe.gov/

FREE radon test kits are now available from the EPA thru your local State Health Department. The kits are also available online at radon.ncdhhs.gov.

NOTE: Radon is an odorless, colorless gas and is currently the leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers. It is released from the ground into outdoor air but can accumulate and reach harmful levels when trapped in homes and other buildings.

Radon kits can also be purchased from the National Radon Program Services website, or at a discounted price year-round at https://forsyth.cc/EAP/radon.aspx.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/north-carolina-is-giving-away-free-radon-testing-kets-heres-how-to-get-one/article

Davidson County Senior Services is hosting a food drive through January 31.

Request items include: Pop-top canned goods, individual servings of fruit and vegetables, boxed cereal, saltine crackers and pop-top canned pasta.

Specific drop off locations in Lexington, Thomasville, Denton and Southmont.

Details on the News Blog. https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/whats-happening-lexington-hair-salon-opens-new-coffee-shop-in-same-building-nears-completion/article

The IRS will begin accepting 2023 your federal income tax return on January 29th. Good News: Most tax filers typically receive money back! The average refund last year was around $3,000 dollars, according to IRS filing statistics. The IRS usually issues refunds within 21 days of accepting your electronic filed return.

*FYI: April 15th is the filing deadline this year! www.irs.gov