Wednesday Word

Welcome aboard Flight 2024!

Your Captains today are God the Father, Jesus the Son and Holy Spirit the Comforter

Our Flight Attendants are Mercy & Grace

As you settle into your seats, we have a few instructions:

“Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland. Isaiah 43:18-19 (NIV)

Trust in the Lord and do good; dwell in the land and enjoy safe pasture. Take delight in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the Lord; Trust in him and he will do this. Psalm 37:3–5

You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you.

Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord, the Lord himself, is the Rock eternal.

So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God.

I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. Isaiah 41:10

As we depart, please let go of any hurt, unforgiveness, unmet expectations, anything that would hinder you Bring them to the foot of the cross and let them go.

You have a life ahead that will be full of surprise, turbulence, joy and love. Whatever you may encounter know that you are not alone. Your captains are with you! They will never leave you or forsake you. You can rest in the knowledge that they are for you and not against you. The unknowns of 2024 are already known to our captains. It will not take them off guard. They will walk with you, if not carrying you for most of the journey. Put your full confidence in your captains as you are on Flight 2024. You will arrive safely as you lean not on your own understanding but the perfect love of our captains.

Go about loving one another, serving one another, sharing with one another and please share the good news of Jesus wherever you go!!!

Enjoy your Flight

I don’t know if y’all are like us but 2024 has already begun differently than our plans were. Ron will be turning 65 in a few days, and he is retired as 1-1-24. Wow what an unknown that is for us. As I processed it all the above story came into my heart. I hope you don’t mind me sharing it with you!

As part of our WBFJ family, we trust the Lord to provide and meet you at every turn. May you experience the fullness of His presence in every move you make! When you have prayer needs, please do not hesitate to let us know so we can join together with you in prayer. That’s what families do!!!

Thank you for being part of our WBFJ family!!!!!! Thank you for praying, and for your ministry partnership in giving to the ministry!! We can’t do this without you. nor would we want to!!!

May our good and gracious God bless you and yours abundantly more in 2024!!!!

Love & Blessings!

b​onnie

Ps. Be on the look out for more info on Sweetheart Surprise. Hope you will join us in making valentines for our senior citizens!!