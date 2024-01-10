Wednesday News for January 10, 2024

Several school systems across the Piedmont were on a 2-hour delay this morning.

Research: Eating around 5pm has health benefits and improves metabolism. One study found that eating earlier (2 to 3 hours before bedtime) improves your metabolic health, which can help you lose weight. Other positives to eating earlier: It facilitates better sleep. Helps to prevents heartburn. And improves blood sugar levels. “Eating between 5 to 7 p.m. would be ideal,” “However, the later it gets the less food you should consume…” -Dana Cohen, M.D., integrative medical doctor and co-author of Quench. www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/healthy-eating/a44653633/best-time-to-eat-dinner/

The IRS will begin accepting 2023 your federal income tax return on January 29th. Good News: Most tax filers typically receive money back! The average refund last year was around $3,000 dollars, according to IRS filing statistics. The IRS usually issues refunds within 21 days of accepting your electronic filed return.

*FYI: April 15th is the filing deadline this year! www.irs.gov

College Hoops: Wednesday night

NC State hosting the Tarheels (UNC) in Raleigh. Tip off at 8pm

Clemson at Virginia Tech (7pm)

HPU hosting UNC-Asheville in High Point

Last night: The Demon Deacons fall to FSU last night… Duke over Pitt

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/basketball/

FREE radon test kits are now available from the EPA thru your local State Health Department. The kits are also available online at radon.ncdhhs.gov.

NOTE: Radon is an odorless, colorless gas and is currently the leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers. It is released from the ground into outdoor air but can accumulate and reach harmful levels when trapped in homes and other buildings.

Radon kits can also be purchased from the National Radon Program Services website, or at a discounted price year-round at https://forsyth.cc/EAP/radon.aspx.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/north-carolina-is-giving-away-free-radon-testing-kets-heres-how-to-get-one/article

More people are moving to North Carolina, according to a report from U-Haul.

North Carolina ranking #3 behind Texas and Florida with the most people making on-way moves in 2023. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/u-haul-report-ranks-north-carolina-3-moving-destination/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Today (Jan 10)

YMCA Robinhood Road (WS) = 10:30am – 2:30pm

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Davie Medical (Bermuda Run) = 1-5:30pm

Brookstown UMC (Pfafftown) = 1:30pm – 5:30pm

Sulphur Springs Baptist Church (Pilot Mountain) = 2 -6pm

Burnett’s Chapel (Greensboro) = 2 – 6pm

Thursday (Jan 11)

Clemmons Presbyterian Church = 2:30pm – 7pm

Stokes Family YMCA (King) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Friday (Jan 12)

Spears Family YMCA (Greensboro) = 1:30 – 6pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Four Truist bank branches will be closing in the Triad.

The Winston-Salem branch on Robinhood Road. The High Point branch on Eastchester Drive. The two Greensboro branches closing include Battleground Ave and the West Market St. branch in the downtown area. Source: NC Banking Commission https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/nc-banking-commission-approves-four-triad-branch-closings/article

Honda announces a new line of electric cars

The automaker plans to introduce 30 new electric vehicles globally by 2030. View some of Honda’s new concepts unveiled this week on the News Blog.

Starbucks is expanding in India. The coffee chain plans to operate 1,000 stores in India by 2028, opening the equivalent of one new location every three days for the next four years.

Fifth and final GOP presidential debate tonight (before the Iowa caucuses next week). Nikki Haley (former South Carolina Gov) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will face off at 9pm at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. BTW: Nikki Haley has trimmed (front runner) former president Trump’s lead in the primary race in New Hampshire to single digits, according to a new CNN Poll. www.cnn.com/2024/01/02/politics/cnn-iowa-debate-qualified/index.html1

Election 2024: Early voting for the upcoming March 5th Primary Election begins February 15, 2024. View your sample Primary ballot (party specific), learn more about the voter ID requirement and registration info on the News Blog. www.ncsbe.gov/

Sad news: The mother of former first lady Melania Trump Amalija Knavs (‘ah-MAH-ya KU-Nahvs’, passed away in Florida on Tuesday after a long health battle.

Source: ABC News https://abcnews.go.com/US/amalija-knavs-mother-former-lady-melania-trump-dies/story?

Chick-Fil-A announcing their 2024 True Inspiration Awards grant recipients.

Local non-profits receiving ‘grants’: The Shepherd’s House in Mt Airy and the Crosby Scholars Community Partnership in Winston-Salem.

*The True Inspiration Awards grants are given to organizations that make an impact by Caring for People, Caring for Others through Food, Caring for Our Communities and Caring for our Planet – falling within Chick-fil-A’s corporate social responsibility pillars

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9242051-chick-fil-a-nonprofit-true-inspiration-awards-program/

Davidson County Senior Services is hosting a food drive through January 31.

Request items include: Pop-top canned goods, individual servings of fruit and vegetables, boxed cereal, saltine crackers and pop-top canned pasta.

Specific drop off locations in Lexington, Thomasville, Denton and Southmont.

Details on the News Blog. https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/whats-happening-lexington-hair-salon-opens-new-coffee-shop-in-same-building-nears-completion/article