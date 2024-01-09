Holiday return policies and dates

Many ‘happy’ returns: How long do we have to return holiday gifts…

Well, it kinda depends on the retailer (and when you made the purchase).

Most retailers will accept holiday returns through January 31, but there are exceptions!

Costco and Bath & Body Works — you can return items at any time.

BTW: Over half of all holiday gift returns: clothing with electronics close behind, according to the National Retail Federation

Kiplinger has compiled a guide to key retailers and their return policies for the 2023 holidays:

Amazon: Anything purchased from Nov. 1 to Dec. 25 can be returned until Jan. 31.

Return anytime. Best Buy: Items purchased Oct. 27 to Dec. 30 can be returned until Jan. 13.

45 days from purchase Gap/Old Navy/Banana Republic/Athleta*: Returns are accepted within 30 days of purchase or delivery at Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic. You have up to 60 days from your purchase or delivery date to make a return at Athleta.

90 days from purchase date. Home Goods/Marshalls/T.J.Maxx : Anything purchased in-store from Oct. 8 through Dec. 24 can be returned until Jan. 25. Online purchases can be returned until Jan. 24

Items purchased from Oct. 12 to Dec. 9 can be returned until Jan. 9. Kohl’s: Most items can be returned up to 180 days after purchase. Exceptions are high-end watches, electronics and Sephora items; those purchased from Nov. 1 through Dec. 25 can be returned until Jan. 31.

Items purchased from Oct. 2 to Dec. 31 can be returned until Jan. 31. Michaels : Returns are accepted within 60 days from purchase for most items. Exceptions are 14 days for custom framing orders and online-only costumes and accessory kits, must be returned 7 days prior to the holiday.

Most items can be returned at any time. Electronics, 90 days from date of purchase. Target: Most items 90 days. Electronics bought from Oct. 1 to Dec. 25 can be returned through Jan. 24. Apple products purchased Oct. 1 through Dec. 25 can be returned through Jan. 9. Mobile phones purchased from Oct. through Dec. 25 can be returned through Jan. 8. Target RedCard members get an additional 30 days to return items.

Items purchased Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 can be returned through Jan. 31. Williams-Sonoma: Purchase made Nov. 1 through Dec. 24 can be returned through Jan. 31.

